"If we kill you, nothing will happen." How the Delhi Police turned against the Muslims.

NEW DELHI – Kaushar Ali, a house painter, was trying to get home when he ran into a battle.

Hindu and Muslim mobs threw stones at each other, blocking a street he needed to cross to reach his children. Mr. Ali, who is a Muslim, said he turned to some policemen for help. That was his mistake.

Officers threw him to the ground, he said, and hit him on the head. They began to beat him and other Muslims. As the men lay bleeding, begging for mercy, one of them died two days later from internal injuries, the officers laughed, beat them with their sticks, and made them sing the national anthem. That abuse, on February 24, was captured on video.

"The police were playing with us," said Ali. He recalled them saying, "Even if we kill you, nothing will happen to us."

Until now, they have been right.

India has suffered its worst sectarian bloodshed in years, in what many see here as the inevitable result of Hindu extremism that has flourished under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule. His party has adopted a militant brand of Hindu nationalism and its leaders have openly vilified Indian Muslims. In recent months Modi has presided over a series of policies widely seen as anti-Muslim, such as erasing the state of what had been the only Muslim-majority state in India, Jammu and Kashmir.