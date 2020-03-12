"If we kill you, nothing will happen." How the Delhi Police turned against the Muslims.

NEW DELHI – Kaushar Ali, a house painter, was trying to get home when he ran into a battle.
Hindu and Muslim mobs threw stones at each other, blocking a street he needed to cross to reach his children. Mr. Ali, who is a Muslim, said he turned to some policemen for help. That was his mistake.
Officers threw him to the ground, he said, and hit him on the head. They began to beat him and other Muslims. As the men lay bleeding, begging for mercy, one of them died two days later from internal injuries, the officers laughed, beat them with their sticks, and made them sing the national anthem. That abuse, on February 24, was captured on video.
"The police were playing with us," said Ali. He recalled them saying, "Even if we kill you, nothing will happen to us."
Until now, they have been right.
India has suffered its worst sectarian bloodshed in years, in what many see here as the inevitable result of Hindu extremism that has flourished under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule. His party has adopted a militant brand of Hindu nationalism and its leaders have openly vilified Indian Muslims. In recent months Modi has presided over a series of policies widely seen as anti-Muslim, such as erasing the state of what had been the only Muslim-majority state in India, Jammu and Kashmir.
Now, more evidence is emerging that the Delhi Police, which is under the direct command of Mr. Modi's government and has very few Muslim officers, mobilized in concert against Muslims and sometimes actively assisted the mobs. Hindus who ravaged New Delhi in late February, burning Muslim homes and attacking Muslim families.
A police commander said that as violence erupted, mainly at the time by Hindu mobs, officers from the affected areas were ordered to deposit their weapons in the station houses. Several officers during the violence were later heard by New York Times journalists yelling at each other that they only had sticks and needed weapons to deal with the growing mobs. Some investigators accuse the police force of deliberately putting too few officers on the streets, with inadequate firepower, as the violence turned into clashes between rival protesters and targeted killings of Muslims.
More than two-thirds of the 53 people who have been killed and who have been identified were Muslim. Human rights activists call it an organized massacre.
Although India's population is 14% Muslim and New Delhi's 13%, the total Muslim representation in the Delhi police force is less than 2%.
India's police culture has long been brutal, biased, anti-minority, and almost colonial in character, a holdover from the days of the British government when the police had no illusions of serving the public, but were used to suppress a restless population.
But what appears to be different now, observers say, is how deeply India's law enforcement mechanism has been politicized by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government bloc.
Police officers, especially in the states controlled by Mr. Modi's party, have been very selective in their goals, such as a headmistress of a Muslim school in Karnataka who was jailed for more than two weeks on sedition charges after her students performed a play about a new immigration law that police officers said she criticized Mr. Modi.
Some judges also appear to have been caught, or expelled, by a Hindu nationalist wave.
A Delhi judge who expressed disbelief that members of Mr Modi's party who have been widely accused of instigating the recent violence in Delhi have not yet been investigated by the police have been withdrawn from the case and transferred to another state. And at the same time that the Supreme Court has issued a series of judgments in favor of the government, one of the judges, Arun Mishra, publicly praised Mr. Modi as a "visionary genius,quot;.
All this emboldens Hindu extremists on the street.
The religiously mixed and extremely crowded neighborhoods in northeast Delhi that caught fire in late February have cooled down. But some Hindu politicians continue to lead the so-called peace marches, trotting victims of violence with their heads wrapped in white medical tape, trying to change the narrative and make Hindus look like the victims, fueling more hatred against Muslims. .
Some Muslims are leaving their neighborhoods, having lost all faith in the police. More than 1,000 have been piled up in a camp for internally displaced persons that is being built on the outskirts of Delhi.
Muslim leaders view violence as a state-approved campaign to teach them a lesson. After years of remaining silent as Hindu lynch mobs killed Muslims with impunity and Mr. Modi's government reduced their political power, the Muslim population of India woke up in December and took to the streets, along with many other Indians, to protest against the new immigration law, which favors migrants belonging to all major religion in South Asia, except for Muslims.
Mr. Modi's government, Muslim leaders say, is now trying to bring the entire community to silence.
"There is a method for this madness," said Umar Khalid, a Muslim activist. "The government wants to bring the entire Muslim community to its knees, beg for their lives and beg for their livelihoods."
"You can read it in your books," he said, referring to the fundamental texts of Hindu nationalists. "They believe that India's Muslims should live in perpetual fear."
Mr. Modi has said little since the bloodletting broke out, except for one some anodyne tweets urging peace. Delhi police officers deny anti-Muslim bias and said they "acted quickly to control law and order," which both Muslims and Hindus in those neighborhoods said was not true. Police responded "without favoring anyone on religious lines or otherwise," according to a written response to questions, provided by M.S. Randhawa, a police spokesman.
Police officers said that Mr. Ali and the other Muslim men were wounded by the protesters and rescued by the police, although the videos clearly show that the police officers beat them. Police officers also reported that one officer died and more than 80 were injured; The videos show a large crowd of Muslim protesters who attack the officers in numbers.
The violence in New Delhi follows a pattern, experts say, that chaos is allowed to break out for a few days, with the murder of minorities, before the government controls it.
In 1984, under the Congressional party, which often considers itself a representative of minority interests, the New Delhi police backed down for several days as crowds massacred 3,000 Sikhs.
In 1993, again under a congressional government, riots swept through Mumbai and hundreds of Muslims were killed.
In Gujarat in 2002, when Modi was the state's prime minister, Hindu crowds massacred hundreds of Muslims. Modi was charged with complicity, although he was acquitted by a court.
Several retired Indian police commanders said the rule to quell community violence was to deploy maximum force and make many arrests, none of which happened in Delhi.
Ajai Raj Sharma, a former commissioner, called the performance "inexplicable,quot;. "You can't forgive it," he said.
When the violence began on February 23, when Hindu men rallied to forcibly eject a peaceful Muslim protest near their neighborhood, much of it turned bilateral. At the end of the day, both Muslims and Hindus had been attacked and dozens had been shot, apparently with small-caliber home weapons.
But by February 25 the address had changed. Hindu crowds spread out and attacked Muslim families. Violence crackled in the air.
Police officers watched crowds of Hindus, saffron-streaked foreheads, roam the streets with baseball bats and rusty bars, looking for Muslims to kill. The sky was full of smoke. Muslim houses, shops and mosques were burned down.
When a journalist for The New York Times attempted to speak to residents near police officers that day, a crowd of men with piercing eyes surrounded him and ripped the notebook from his hands. When the journalist asked the police officers for help, one said: "I can't. These young people are very volatile."
The Home Office, which controls the Delhi police force and is led by Amit Shah, one of the most combative Hindu nationalists in the B.J.P., has been heavily criticized for the police failures. Delhi police officers denied being instructed by the central government to make it easy on rioters. The Interior Ministry did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
And then there is the composition of the police. Delhi's force, which amounts to around 80,000, has fewer than 2,000 Muslim officers and only a handful of Muslim commanders, according to a 2017 analysis by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative. Delhi police officers did not deny this, and Muslim leaders said police behavior was biased across India.
"The Indian police is extremely colonial and chaste," said Shahid Siddiqui, a former member of Parliament. Police behavior, he said, is always "more violent and aggressive towards the weak."
India's population is approximately 80 percent Hindu, and Hindu gangs are now threatening Muslims in various Delhi neighborhoods to leave before the Hindu Holi holiday this week.
A Muslim woman, who goes by the name of Baby, opened her door a few days ago to find 50 men outside with a notebook in her hands, with the addresses of the Muslims. She packed up. She may be leaving soon.
"Oh Allah, why didn't you make me a Hindu?" she said, her voice trembling. "Is it my fault that I was born a Muslim?"
Shalini Venugopal contributed reporting.
