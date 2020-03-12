"If I'm going to get sick and die, I could do it at Disney World too,quot;

%MINIFYHTML19d5c2590f6fd902f91cf684ba03188b11% %MINIFYHTML19d5c2590f6fd902f91cf684ba03188b12%

"We were concerned about the coronavirus as we saw things close and we hoped we could continue traveling," said Cotherman, adding that his family washed their hands and used hand sanitizer regularly.

Corey Higgins, a mother of two who was in the park with her husband and children for the third time in her life, said she noticed an additional hand sanitizer around the park and felt she saw more people cleaning around the park.

%MINIFYHTML19d5c2590f6fd902f91cf684ba03188b13% %MINIFYHTML19d5c2590f6fd902f91cf684ba03188b14%

"My husband and I have been monitoring things, but we didn't feel like we needed to cancel our plans," she said. "We have wipes, we have hand sanitizer, we're not elderly, and honestly, if you're going to get it, you're going to get it. If I'm going to get sick and die, I might as well do it at Disney World."

Other theme parks

%MINIFYHTML19d5c2590f6fd902f91cf684ba03188b15% %MINIFYHTML19d5c2590f6fd902f91cf684ba03188b16%

At Universal Studios, the path from the parking lot to the security checkpoint had multiple hand sanitizer dispensers that people paused to enter and exit the park. In security, the guests had to put their belongings in security containers and scan their fingers on a touch screen, like in Magic Kingdom, but many said that this did not bother them because the hand sanitizer was nearby. The queues to enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter were long, with people dressed in costumes.

"We are reviewing and improving our already aggressive cleaning protocols," said Alyson Lundell, senior director of public relations at Universal Orlando Resort, in an email. "And for the comfort and convenience of our guests, we are increasing the number of units of hand sanitizer in our parks."

On social media groups frequented by people planning Disney vacations, anxiety seemed to increase when some questioned whether to visit the parks and others speculated on whether Disney's American parks would follow the path of Disney parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai, which closed in February.

"I had to leave the Facebook groups," said Higgins. "Between the people who panicked there and the news that makes this scarier than it really is, I just had to get out."