Ice-T's wife Coco Austin drives him crazy with a lingerie photoshoot as she opens up about her private life

Coco Austin is not shy when it comes to showing off her curvaceous body to the public, and she proved it again with a couple of sexy photos she shared on her Instagram while wearing sexy lingerie.

The glamorous model turned to the popular social media platform to show what she had prepared for her husband, Ice-T, for the most romantic day of the year, as in the photos, she flaunted new sexy underwear.

In one of the photos, the 40-year-old mother wore a see-through black bra in combination with a skimpy thong and sheer pantyhose with fishnet motifs of the same color.

The model finished her perspective with simple but elegant accessories, and wore large crystal hoop earrings and a matching crystal pendant necklace.

For the occasion, Austin dropped her shiny pink hair and finished her outfit with a pair of black Christian Louboutin heels.

A fan asked the model, "You are beautiful. Coco Ice-T is the luckiest man in the world. You look as good as ever! Out of curiosity, have you had nipple piercings since you were BF Chanel? Will you have to re-drill them?

Another commenter stated, "I hope that doesn't hurt! Do you have a friendly nurse who can re-drill you when you're ready? What we use for IV in the hospital is basically what they use in stores."

Coco was very honest and said, "I still breastfeed Chanel, and I was wondering the same thing."

She added, "It looks like I can still get a ring through them, though … we'll see."

Coco flaunted her stunning outfit in numerous images from various angles, and as a result, her famous curvy figure was well documented.

The reality TV star gained prominence primarily because of her marriage to rapper and actor Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow. The two were married in 2002 and have reportedly been very happy together since then.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first and only child, Chanel, in 2015, and at a time after their birth, Coco stated that they were unlikely to have any other children.

Ad

According to Austin, Chanel was always "one and ready," and one child was enough for her, since she had numerous nieces and nephews.



Post views:

0 0