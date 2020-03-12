How the world's largest coronavirus outbreaks are growing

%MINIFYHTMLcc2bd5a8204e972f4a7a6f05ea20d3eb11% %MINIFYHTMLcc2bd5a8204e972f4a7a6f05ea20d3eb12%

Milano, Italy. Daegu, South Korea. Qom, Iran. Many of the world's largest coronavirus outbreaks have taken root in and around busy cities, but have since grown to encompass entire countries.

The cases have spread throughout northern Italy and as far as Rome, causing the closure of the entire country. Iran's capital, where leaders ruled out the virus just two weeks ago, has seen thousands infected. And cases continue to rise across Europe.

New cases in the past week Total cases Boxes per 100k residents Italy 11,255 15,113 25 I ran 6,562 10,075 12 Spain 2,018 2,277 5 5 France 1,904 2,284 4 4 South Korea 1,781 7,869 sixteen Sources: local governments; The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering; CIA World Factbook. Data at 2:47 p.m. E.T., March 12.

Not all outbreaks are heading in the same direction. South Korea has managed to slow the growth of new cases for now, through intensive testing and infection monitoring. Italy, Iran, and the United States continue to report large numbers of new cases every day.

Official case totals are an imperfect method of judging outbreaks in the world. Each country has more cases than it has been able to detect by laboratory tests. And the shortage of test kits in some countries, such as Indonesia and the United States, coupled with a lack of public disclosure in others, such as Egypt, means that official reports are likely masking large outbreaks.

Here is the scope of some of the world's largest outbreaks and information on how these countries are trying to slow the spread of the virus.

Italy



An outbreak in Lombardy has threatened the entire country.















By the New York Times | Source: Italian Department of Civil Protection | Note: Data shows total number of cases as of March 11.

With more than 12,000 confirmed cases, Italy has reported the largest outbreak outside of China. Italian authorities first established restrictions in the northern region of Lombardy, where the outbreak accelerated for the first time, before acting on Monday to restrict movement and end public gatherings of the country's 60 million citizens. At least 800 people have died from the virus.

On Wednesday, the government closed basically all commercial activities, including bars and restaurants. Supermarkets, pharmacies and kiosks may remain open. All schools are closed until at least April 3. But Italy's national closure, the first in Europe, is not a severe ban on movements like the one established in Wuhan, China. Italians are still able to travel for work, buy groceries and other essential items, and for reasons related to health, childcare or the elderly. Police checkpoints have been established throughout the country, where people must stop and fill out official forms explaining their movements.

The number of new cases in Italy steadily increased for more than a week before falling on Wednesday. On that day, however, there were still almost 1,500 new cases and almost 200 deaths.

New cases of coronavirus announced in Italy every day By the New York Times | Source: Johns Hopkins University Science and Systems Engineering Center.

Italy is aggressively testing the virus, which could help explain why the total number of confirmed cases is higher than in other European countries. On Monday, more than 60,000 tests were performed, more than twice the tests as the UK had made.

"Today, the red zone is Italy," Matteo Renzi, a former prime minister, told The New York Times. But in 10 days, he warned, it will be Madrid, Paris and Berlin. If Italy cannot show how to stop the virus, he said, "the red zone will be Europe."

South Korea



The outbreak has slowed down after weeks of intense monitoring and testing.















By the New York Times | Source: South Korea Division of Risk Assessment and International Cooperation | Note: Data shows total number of cases as of March 11.

Unlike most other countries, South Korea's reports of new cases have started to decline, at least for now. Unlike other countries with major outbreaks, South Korea, with a population of 50 million, has not completely restricted the movement of its citizens and has focused on aggressive infection monitoring. More than 7,800 cases and 66 deaths have been reported.

New cases of coronavirus announced in South Korea every day By the New York Times | Source: Johns Hopkins University Science and Systems Engineering Center.

More than 235,000 people have been evaluated, and health officials carefully track people who may have symptoms, evaluating more than 10,000 people each day. The government even opened test driving centers. While health officials are battling smaller groups of infections in other cities, much of the effort has focused on Daegu, the center of the outbreak, where many people became infected in a large church congregation.

Health officials also introduced aggressive public awareness campaigns, sending mobile phone alerts to citizens whenever a new case is reported in their districts. Updates are provided on government websites and mobile apps as to how many people have been evaluated and where, along with brief sketches about each patient: their gender, how they became infected and where they are being treated, as well as which places they visited before positive test

Authorities have advised against holding large gatherings, such as open-air demonstrations and religious services. Schools remain closed.

I ran



The actual size of the rapidly expanding shoot is unknown.













The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Qom. The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Qom. The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Qom. The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Qom.

By The New York Times. Source: Iran Ministry of Health and Medical Education. The data shows the total number of cases as of March 11.

Two weeks ago, Iran's leaders denied that the coronavirus epidemic was a problem. Now, with a total number of cases of 9,000, and with more than 350 people dead, Iran is struggling to control one of the worst outbreaks in the world.

The virus started in the holy city of Qom, where thousands of pilgrims from Iran and the Middle East travel every day. Two days after the first deaths and cases of the virus were reported in Qom, Iran held parliamentary elections, which are believed to have caused the spread of the virus to other provinces.

New coronavirus cases announced in Iran every day By the New York Times | Source: Johns Hopkins University Science and Systems Engineering Center.

Authorities did not take protective measures at this early stage. But the problem became impossible to ignore after nearly three dozen Iranian government officials and members of parliament became infected, and a senior adviser to the supreme leader died.

Now, Friday prayers are canceled, and schools and universities are closed until mid-April. Government offices remain open, but employees must work reduced hours. For everyone else, officials are asking people to leave their homes only when necessary.

A severe shortage of test kits in Iran means that the spread of the virus is likely much greater than reported. A study projected a week ago that the true total of infections may have been more than 18,000, "and a week ago it's eons when we're talking about an epidemic," said Isaac Bogoch, a Toronto physician who is co-author of that study.