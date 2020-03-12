Home Local News How the coronavirus is affecting New England sports

How the coronavirus is affecting New England sports

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>How the coronavirus is affecting New England sports
%MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde11% %MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde12%

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak is felt locally as professional and university sports teams postpone and cancel upcoming events and seasons.

Professional sports are suspending the seasons.

%MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde13%%MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde14%

The Celtics reportedly received self-quarantine instructions as the NBA announced it would suspend the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. The New England Revolution will also put its season on hold as Major League Soccer suspend the game for 30 days.

%MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde15% %MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde16%

The NWHL Isobel Cup final was scheduled to be played in Boston on Friday, but was postponed on Thursday morning due to "the progression of COVID-19 in many parts of the world."

NCAA Winter Postseasons Have Been Interrupted

Postseason winter tournaments were also affected by the pandemic.

This weekend's men's Hockey East quarterfinals are scheduled to be played on campus without fan attendance. UMass Amherst, UMass Lowell, Boston College and UMaine are hosting games, where only "accredited institutional staff, members of the student-athlete family, accredited media teams and official team members may attend the games," according to a statement.

Atlantic Hockey will reportedly cancel their postseason tournament. Bentley, Holy Cross and American International continued to compete.

Additionally, Boston College announced that all interscholastic games on campus will be played without spectators, beginning Thursday.

UMass Amherst took the court for an Atlantic 10 Conference tournament game on Thursday, which had already been closed to fans, only to cancel the game and the tournament.

Ivy League member Harvard was planning to host the men's and women's conference basketball tournaments before they were canceled on Tuesday. Harvard (21-8) was looking for an NCAA tournament bid through the tournament, but the automatic conference bid will go to regular season champion Yale.

Crimson guard Bryce Aiken voiced his disappointment on Twitter and called it a "horrible decision."

The Atlantic Coast Conference, of which Boston College is a member, announced the cancellation of its basketball tournaments on Thursday. None of the BC programs were still competing.

Spring college seasons are at risk

A day after the Ivy League and New England Small College Athletic Conference canceled their spring sports seasons, the Patriot League, which includes Boston University and Holy Cross, did the same.

"Most Patriot League institutions have announced a one-semester or temporary transition to remote learning," the statement read. "While we acknowledge the deep disappointment our student athletes, coaches and communities will feel, a continuation of the spring seasons is unsustainable."

Cancellation of spring athletics practices and competitions for Patriot League schools begins March 16.

The Colonial Athletic Association, which includes Northeastern, and the governing New England Women & # 39; s and Men’s Athletic Conference, MIT, Emerson and Wellesley, have not announced plans for their own spring seasons.

%MINIFYHTML6df1fcfabd30f2b53251034893abecde17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©