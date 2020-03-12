How the coronavirus has deepened human rights abuses in China | Coronavirus outbreak news

China is a closed country.

Some 60 million people have been in forced quarantine in central Hubei province for nearly two months, as the government tries to combat the coronavirus outbreak that started in its provincial capital, Wuhan, late last year.

By taking drastic measures and what some have called "draconian,quot; measures, China appears to have slowed the coronavirus, but experts and advocacy groups are concerned that it has come at a high cost.

"The Li Wenliang case is a tragic reminder of how the Chinese authorities' concern to maintain 'stability' led to the suppression of vital information on matters of public interest," Amnesty International regional director Nicholas Bequelin said in a release.

"China must adopt a rights-friendly approach to combat the epidemic. No one should face harassment or sanctions for denouncing public dangers, just because it can cause government embarrassment."

Doctor who died

Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, was one of the first to raise the alarm about what was then a mysterious new virus, expressing concerns with other doctors in a private online chat.

After the post was more widely shared, the police rebuked him.

Last month, he died of the disease, prompting public outcry and demands for freedom of expression.

A makeshift memorial for Li Wenliang at an entrance to Wuhan Central Hospital (File: Reuters)

The virus causing the disease, also known as COVID-19, is believed to have emerged in one of Wuhan's food markets late last year, but even when Dr. Li wondered about the new disease with his friends, the local government seemed to minimize what was happening. was going on.

Only a few days before the Lunar New Year in January decisive steps were taken.

Transport links were cut, roadblocks appeared and the 56 million residents of the province were effectively closed to the outside world. They were ordered to wear masks, stay indoors, and report their body temperatures every day.

The measures "were unprecedented in the history of public health,quot;, tThe World Health Organization (WHO) said.

But in the name of health protection, China has gone much further.

A facial recognition system has been developed that identifies masked people, apparently with 90 percent accuracy, and applications that decide whether a person poses a risk of contagion and whether they should be allowed to enter shopping centers, subways and other public spaces have extended the already extensive government surveillance system. and monitoring.

Political commentator Einar Tangen says such movements are essential for a government facing such a crisis, even if they might seem unpleasant to people in western democracies.

He believes the Chinese hope that his government "will take control of the situation."

Police patrol the quiet Wangfujing shopping district of Beijing (Andy Wong /AP Photo)

The government has also tried to control the narrative of the outbreak, showing health professionals working through thick and thin, hospitals built on hyper-speed patients and smiling healers of the disease.

Those who try to tell a different version of the story run the risk of having problems.

Sharon Hom, executive director of China Human Rights in China, an international NGO, says Access to information, along with restrictions on the content and dissemination of information, remain key tools of social control in China.

Since the outbreak began, her organization has tracked a series of cases in which people who published critical reports of authorities' "inadequate responses,quot; to managing the epidemic appear to have "disappeared,quot;.

Chinese human rights lawyer Chen Qiushi was taken on February 7 and apparently "quarantined,quot; for 24 days. There is no public information available on his situation. Quishi became known for his coverage of the Hong Kong protests, as well as the coronavirus outbreak.

No other citizen journalist, Fang Bin, a Wuhan businessman, has been heard from since he disappeared in February, while Li Zihua, a former CCTV journalist7, disappeared on February 26 when a group of unidentified men arrived to his house and took it away. .

"Quarantine becomes arbitrary detention when there is no doubt or legal reason why a person is forced to be in a particular place and is not allowed to request a judicial review," said Ford Liao, a law professor at the Sinica Academy in Taiwan.

A man passes a national flag in front of a traditional medicine hospital in Beijing (File: Ng Han Guan /AP Photo)

Such tight control over information can also make it harder for citizens to navigate a difficult time and undermine their trust in authorities.

"The Chinese government does not provide people with the information they need to help them through this crisis," he said. Sophie Richardson, Chinese director of Human Rights Watch.

Richardson says Chinese officials have breached past practice, "covering up troubling information and pursuing whistleblowers rather than quickly providing accurate information to allow people to make decisions that could help limit the spread of the virus efficiently."

"We may never know the full cost of the virus when censors work to silence those affected and prosecute peaceful critics."

A recent report by Toronto-based cyber research group Citizen Lab found that Chinese messaging app WeChat and video streaming app YY blocked keyword combinations that included criticism of President Xi Jinping and policies related to virus, part of the tightening of media control. under Xi.

Internet platforms are obliged to provide information to the Chinese government to facilitate the repression of dissent and social movements.

Coronavirus: China uses facial recognition and infrared scanners

"There is no law that protects access to information in China," Liao said.

Tangen argues that China's understanding of human rights is fundamentally different from the understanding people in Western countries have. For the people in China, the strong government measures are simply "a state that does what it is supposed to do," he says.

According to Tangen, in China the well-being of the community is more important than individual rights.

"The idea that the Chinese government is trampling on human rights in the management of the virus is pointless," he told Al Jazeera.

Ambassador Zhou Jian, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Qatar, said in a statement: "Every measure we take is to prevent people from the virus and save their lives as best we can. The only principle is that nothing is more important. than people's lives and interests. Prevention and control became the highest priority of all levels of government. "

The statement also said: "The WHO has said that China has adopted the most ambitious, agile and aggressive disease containment effort in history. UN Secretary-General Guterres also praised the Chinese people for sacrificing normal lives and contributed to the world. "

A woman picks up her access card at a registration kiosk for people returning to a residential apartment building in Beijing (File: Andy Wong /AP Photo)

In theory, the The Chinese legal system provides for the protection of certain rights and freedoms.

The second chapter of the 1982 Chinese Constitution – "The fundamental rights and duties of citizens,quot; – includes freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom of demonstration, the right to education, freedom of religious belief. "The privacy of correspondence is also respected.

Article 38 of the Constitution states: "The personal dignity of the citizens of China is inviolable."

But according to Amnesty Bequelin, the Chinese constitution, unlike other constitutions, is not a fundamental document. Constitutional law cannot be invoked in legal proceedings, he says.

"While it might be legitimate to suspend rights in a public health emergency or due to national security considerations, governments would generally justify such a suspension of rights, but the Chinese government does not engage in a & # 39; justification & # 39 process ;", said.

According to the Chinese government, declaring an epidemic is all that is needed to justify human rights violations stemming from the outbreak's management, he says.

Teng Biao, a legal academic and human rights activist who currently resides at Hunter College in New York, says that human rights exist only "on paper,quot; in China.

According to Biao, human rights have occasionally been recognized by China's lower courts, but only in matters that are not political in nature and that do not threaten the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Medical workers celebrate the closure of the Jianghan Fangcang Temporary Hospital for COVID-19 patients in Wuhan as the number of patients declines (Li Ke / EPA)

Courts play an important role in defending the position of the Chinese government. According to Bequelin, the absence of judicial independence in China is a major obstacle to the recognition of human rights by the courts.

Repression continues

China has continued an offensive against critics who had accelerated under Xi.

Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai received a 10-year prison term late last month for "providing intelligence abroad."

Gui, a Swedish citizen, published and sold books criticizing Xi at his Hong Kong store before he disappeared from Thailand in 2015, appearing in China a few months later to "confess,quot; his alleged crimes on state television. After his release, he was taken from a train on which he was traveling with two Swedish diplomats.

China's spy eyes | 101 east

"If there is one thing Xi Jinping will be remembered for, it will be for his efforts to eradicate independent civil society," said Richardson of Human Rights Watch.

China's Human Rights Hom says that, as a UN member state and a signatory to human rights conventions, China is required to comply with international standards and to report to international expert bodies.

On Sunday, the UN subcommittee on the prevention of torture issued a notice on the treatment of people who have been subjected to mandatory quarantine due to the coronavirus.

The committee says that while quarantine is for the public benefit, it should not lead to ill-treatment of those affected or restrictions on movements that seem to have no end.

Fewer cases are reported in Hubei with each passing day.

But while Tuesday was considered the right time for Xi to make his first visit to Wuhan, the people of Hubei still don't know when the quarantine that has ruled their daily life for nearly two months will be reduced.