How Chris Harrison really felt during that bachelor party

Chris Harrison can be the host of all things SingleBut he's also just a man who still feels awkward in awkward situations.
This week Single The ending was one of those situations, as Peter Weber's mother Barb decided that the live show was the right time and place to unleash all her thoughts on Madison Prewett, the woman for whom Peter ended his engagement Hannah Ann Sluss.
"It was the most awkward moment I had on television, and I had some really awkward moments," Chris told us Wednesday, before the launch party for his Seagram & # 39; s Tropical Escapes Rosé. "But I was so uncomfortable, because it has to do with family and family is something that I appreciate and appreciate very much and I know Peter too, so I know how heartbreaking it was. It was really very uncomfortable as something really sad way."
Chris says that "never,quot;, in all his years of doing this show, he dealt with a family that takes a position like this.
"I mean, look, everyone has their opinions and their opinions, but I've never had it so strong on live television and in front of everyone," he said. "It was like it was a time and a place, you know there is a time and a place for everything that I was. Look, I'm not saying Barb is right or wrong, but even if she's okay, it's … it was time Right? "
Barb claimed that some of her views on Madison were based on things the public couldn't see, such as how Madison made the family wait three hours and said she was not in love with Peter. While Chris acknowledges that the show can't show everything that happened, he believes that what we saw was an accurate picture of what was happening.
"I think you have had a very real description of everyone's journey and everyone's history," he said. "I mean, I think looking back and seeing and living it myself, I don't feel like anyone has been exposed to a bad light or, or any, any false light. I think everyone … you really get representation accurate. "
It wasn't just Barb's words that really made an impact during that ending either. She was often shown it on a small screen in the corner, reacting in real time to images of Peter's conversations with Hannah Ann and Madison. Hannah Ann received applause and cheers, and Madison received blank eyes. Chris says he didn't even know about the small screen during the show, but all of these clear problems within the family only make Chris more deeply rooted in Peter and Madison.
"Now I hope they do. Now I really hope they do," he said. "Now it's like I expect them to fight all odds and fight through it."
But do you really think they have a chance for the future?
"Hey as good as anyone, right? I mean I'm Peter team, why not?" he says. "Here's the thing: is it easy to get on social media and say they are going to break up? Of course they are. Of course you can say that about your neighbors. They will probably get divorced because more than 50% of the people who They get divorced, so why not support them? What the hell, why not say it, let's try it. It's easy to knock people down, and it's so much harder to wait and see what happens. It needs to be the hole that says I told you. Like, what do you get from that? Great, you can hit the kid later. Give them a chance. "
The Bachelor It is transmitted by ABC.