How Chris Harrison really felt during that bachelor party

Chris says that "never,quot;, in all his years of doing this show, he dealt with a family that takes a position like this.

"I mean, look, everyone has their opinions and their opinions, but I've never had it so strong on live television and in front of everyone," he said. "It was like it was a time and a place, you know there is a time and a place for everything that I was. Look, I'm not saying Barb is right or wrong, but even if she's okay, it's … it was time Right? "

Barb claimed that some of her views on Madison were based on things the public couldn't see, such as how Madison made the family wait three hours and said she was not in love with Peter. While Chris acknowledges that the show can't show everything that happened, he believes that what we saw was an accurate picture of what was happening.

"I think you have had a very real description of everyone's journey and everyone's history," he said. "I mean, I think looking back and seeing and living it myself, I don't feel like anyone has been exposed to a bad light or, or any, any false light. I think everyone … you really get representation accurate. "