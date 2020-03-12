Homi Adajania talks about just wanting to make Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan



Angrezi Medium marks Irrfan Khan's return on the big screen after his cancer treatment. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018 and went to London for treatment. All of this, right before he started shooting for Angrezi Medium.

However, Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania patiently waited for Irrfan's return after his treatment, after which he resumed shooting the film. In a recent interview, Homi spoke about Angrezi Medium and Irrfan's return.

Speaking of Irrfan's return after the life-threatening illness, he said, "A legend does not return. He is always there. As the film was being made, Irrfan was in treatment, so there would be good days and bad days. There was an uncertainty. about his energy levels, considering how difficult the outbreaks can be. I put everything on hold and decided to wait for him to do this. Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan, producer) and I were very clear that Angrezi Medium would take only Irrfan. And I took a chance, knowing it would be an experience that my team and I would appreciate. ”

Angrezi Medium will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal. Sharing his views on the cast, Homi said: "Kareena is a very intuitive actress. She acts through her veins and is very easy to direct. I feel like Radhika has a very bright future as an actress because she is brave and hungry to learn. "Dimple is not inhibited as an actor and even more so as a human being. We're both kind of crazy and we love to laugh. "Angrezi Medium opens on March 13, 2020.