Hollywood parents share board games that win family fun night

On family fun night, it's the game!

For many famous Hollywood families, an indoor night is much better than an elaborate red carpet or elegant night. But what do you do when you decide to stay in your fabulous home? Get some games out, of course!

"We played Uno. It's a card game and my oldest son, who is 14, is ruthless." Tess Holliday shared with E! Exclusive news during a visit to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. "He is like the most painful loser and he finds a way to constantly cheat. He is very competitive but also very good."

by WW Ambassador Daphne OzBe careful who you invite to for game night. After all, your family can get very in the games.

"We only invite friends very close to our family game night because we are extremely competitive and we don't want anyone to hurt their feelings during the process," he joked. Oh yes, we can relate. So what are the cutest Hollywood families enjoying this spring? Keep scrolling to find out.