A popular podcaster named Hassan Campbell showed up and announced plans to sue hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa for sexual abuse.

The podcaster, who has thousands of followers on YouTube, claims that Africa annoyed him when he was just a child. And now he has announced that he is suing the hip hop legend for "everything he has."

According to Hassan, when he was just 12 or 13 years old, he started dating members of the Zulu Nation of Africa, and was introduced to his alleged abuser. Hassan claimed that Africa was a father figure, who allegedly took advantage of him.

He explained to Vice in 2016:

It started with Bambaataa showing him a photo book of naked men involved in sexual acts. The viewing of pornography intensified to touch and, later, to oral sex. The alleged abuse, he said, was "constant,quot; and continued for years. This was not a one-time thing, "he said." This was ongoing for several years. "

Afrika denies Hassan's claims. In 2016, when the allegations first came to light, the hip hop pioneer told Rolling Stone:

"I, Afrika Bambaataa, I want to take this opportunity following the advice of my legal advisor to personally deny none Y everybody allegations of any type of sexual abuse of no one. These allegations are unfounded and are a cowardly attempt to taint my hip-hop reputation and legacy right now. This negligent attack on my character will not prevent me from continuing my battle and dealing with violence in our communities, violence in the nation, and violence around the world.

Afrika is a DJ, rapper, songwriter, and producer from the South Bronx, New York. He is notable for releasing a series of genre-defining electro tracks in the 1980s that influenced the development of hip hop culture. Afrika Bambaataa is one of the creators of the breakbeat DJ and is respectfully known as "The Godfather,quot; and "Amen Ra of Hip Hop Kulture,quot; as well as the father of electro-funk.

Here's Hassan's announcement: