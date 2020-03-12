Hiphop Podcaster: Afrika Bambaataa pissed me off and I'm suing!

A popular podcaster named Hassan Campbell showed up and announced plans to sue hip hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa for sexual abuse.

The podcaster, who has thousands of followers on YouTube, claims that Africa annoyed him when he was just a child. And now he has announced that he is suing the hip hop legend for "everything he has."

According to Hassan, when he was just 12 or 13 years old, he started dating members of the Zulu Nation of Africa, and was introduced to his alleged abuser. Hassan claimed that Africa was a father figure, who allegedly took advantage of him.

