Hillary Clinton epically shades Trump for his response to the United States coronavirus outbreak: "Let me explain."

Roommates, like many Americans, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is unhappy with the way Trump is handling the coronavirus outbreak in the US. USA To let him know what he should be doing in such a dire situation, he turned to social media to not only inform him of his mistakes, but also cast some shadow well placed in the process.

Hillary Clinton did not hold back, as she strongly targeted Donald Trump for his widely criticized response to the deadly global outbreak of the coronavirus. On Twitter, he stated several political solutions that he said the White House should have already implemented.

In a short tweet, Hillary put it all on Trump with the following:

"I know this is all hard for you, @realdonaldtrump, so let me explain: – Free Trials – Fee Waiver – Emergency Sick Leave – Quarantines – Cancellations – Give you a curse,quot;

Several of Hillary's suggestions for Trump and his administration were included in legislation introduced by House Democrats earlier this week, which is intended to stimulate the economy that has been thrown into chaos by the rapid outbreak of coronavirus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously stated that she was willing to work with Republicans on changes to the bill, although she still intends to pass the legislation quickly in the House.

Nancy explained, saying:

“We have had continuous conversations about it. We will bring the invoice to the flat. We've given them a good amount of time to review the package, and we'll continue from there. "

As previously reported, Trump recently addressed the nation and revealed that all inbound flights from Europe to the US. USA They have been ashore for 30 days and they will delay filing taxes for people affected by the coronavirus.

