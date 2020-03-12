Here is the latest from the American sports leagues about coronavirus

The sports world continues to react to the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic on Wednesday.

Here's what North American sports leagues have said about the coronavirus in the past 24 hours:

NBA

Just before a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz started on Wednesday night, authorities quickly consulted and suspended him:

.@royceyoung reports that the Thunder-Jazz game was seconds away from ending when the Thunder's medical chief ran to the floor to speak to the officials in Oklahoma City. At that time, the players and staff were sent back to their respective locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/WsSOU09kVP – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

It was later revealed that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had become the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus.

Within an hour, NBA league officials decided to suspend games after Wednesday night:

The NBA will suspend the season after tonight's games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW – NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

NHL

In reaction to the NBA announcement, the NHL released a statement Wednesday night saying the league "continued to consult with medical experts and was evaluating options."

The league will make an announcement Thursday.

Additionally, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced that they will be playing home games without fans to comply with an order from Ohio Governor Mike DeWise to avoid large public gatherings.

MLS

The Seattle Sounders announced Wednesday that the club's home game on March 21 against FC Dallas had been postponed due to a state order from Governor Jay Inslee to avoid public gatherings of more than 250 people.

Later Wednesday, after it was announced that a second game was postponed (San Jose Earthquakes, home of Sporting Kansas City), MLS released a statement.

The league continues to plan for the games to continue, for the time being, noting that "the league and the clubs are also taking steps to ensure that we have a safe environment for everyone who participates in our games."

However, the league added that the problem is "changing rapidly,quot; and that the clubs are in "continuous dialogue with local and regional health authorities."

MLB

In compliance with Governor Inslee's mandate for Washington, the Mariners are ready to play their local games elsewhere. The team was slated to open the 2020 season at home in a series against the Texas Rangers (March 26-29).

The Mariners could play home games in Arizona, according to Evan Drellich of The athletic.

The Giants also released a statement saying the team would not play an exhibition game scheduled in San Francisco to comply with the city's ban on public gatherings for two weeks.

The players' association released a statement saying, "As circumstances evolve, our efforts will evolve as well."

NCAA

While specific conferences have reacted differently to the coronavirus (the Ivy League canceled its conference basketball tournaments on Tuesday), NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that he would limit attendance at championship events to "Only essential staff and limited family assistance."

Here is the statement:

Statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN – NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

