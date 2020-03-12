Harvey Weinstein's lawyer criticizes the 23-year sentence: "That number was disgusting!"

One of Harvey Weinstein's lawyers had a lot to say about the Hollywood executive's sentence of 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

"That sentence just passed by this court was obscene," attorney Donna Rotunno told reporters outside the Manhattan Supreme Court, according to CNBC.

"That number did not speak to the evidence that came out at trial. That number did not speak to the testimony that we heard," he said. "That number did not speak to the evidence, nor to justice."

