Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape!

Bradley Lamb
Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by a judge for raping a woman and sexually assaulting another woman.

Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann reportedly gave emotional statements about the victim's impact in court in front of Judge James Burke before sentencing.

Burke gave Weinstein 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree criminal sexual acts and three years in prison with five years of third-degree rape supervision.

