Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape!

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by a judge for raping a woman and sexually assaulting another woman.

Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann reportedly gave emotional statements about the victim's impact in court in front of Judge James Burke before sentencing.

Burke gave Weinstein 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree criminal sexual acts and three years in prison with five years of third-degree rape supervision.

In his response to the verdict, Weinstein appeared to assume some responsibility for his actions.

"I feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. I am really trying to be a better person," Weinstein said, addressing his victims.

Many speculated that Weinstein would leave with the minimum sentence, but his sentence was even more pronounced than that of Bill Cosby, who was sentenced to three to 10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004. .