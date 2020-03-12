Harvey Weinstein returns to Bellevue Hospital in New York after complaining of chest pain after his 23-year prison sentence

Hours after he was sentenced to 23 years after his conviction for multiple cases of sexual assault, Harvey Weinstein now faces more problems related to his constantly deteriorating health. According to recent reports, he returned to Bellevue Hospital in New York after complaining of chest pain.

Apparently, the verdict in his highly publicized sexual assault case was too much for Harvey Weinstein to say because only a few hours later he found himself once again at Bellevue Hospital because he claimed he was suffering from chest pain.

@HollywoodReporter notes that prison staff on Rikers Island, where Harvey is currently serving his sentence, decided to transfer him to Bellevue "for security,quot;, where "he was screened and likely stayed overnight,quot; for further observation. Earlier this month, Harvey was admitted to Bellevue due to experiencing heart palpitations and high blood pressure after a cardiac procedure that had been administered.

As previously reported, Harvey was sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison following a ruling by Supreme Court Justice James Burke. He was initially convicted of committing a first degree criminal sexual act and third degree rape on February 24.th. His long sentence officially ends his trial in New York, which began on January 6.th.

After the sentencing hearing, Harvey's attorney, Donna Ruttuno, briefly spoke to the press about the result and stated that she was "overwhelmed with anger,quot; at the sentencing, which she referred to as "unpleasant,quot; and "obscene." .

