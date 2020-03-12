Harvey Weinstein ran to the hospital for chest pain

Harvey Weinstein was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after a judge sentenced him to 23 years in prison for the rape of one woman and the sexual assault of another.

"We are incredibly grateful for the level of care and attention that the New York Department of Corrections is showing regarding Mr. Weinstein's medical condition," his spokesman Juda Engelmayer told Page Six.

On the Wednesday following the verdict, his lawyer criticized the judge for giving the convicted rapist such a harsh sentence.

"That sentence just passed by this court was obscene," attorney Donna Rotunno told reporters outside the Manhattan Supreme Court, according to CNBC.

"That number did not speak to the evidence that came out at trial. That number did not speak to the testimony that we heard," he said. "That number did not speak to the evidence, nor to justice."

Weinstein has always maintained his innocence.