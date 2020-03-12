Hannah Ann Sluss proves she's moving out of Peter Weber, literally

Hannah Ann Sluss is happening from Peter Weber-literally.
The Tennessee model went to Instagram Stories on Thursday to announce that she has a new residence.
"Alright guys, I'm going to move into my apartment and look at all these boxes I have," he said with a laugh. "Amazon preparing everything. The funniest part is that this is the first time I walk into my apartment. I hope I like it because it's mine for next year."
While the Season 24 celebration did not reveal where he had moved, his hat seemed to indicate that he had moved to California.
"California is for lovers," said the accessory.
Sluss also hinted that he would move to Los Angeles in February. Hannah Godwin, a Bachelor Nation friend and colleague who lives in Los Angeles, commented on a photo of Sluss and wrote that she should go see her.
"It is 2 weeks before I live near you!" Sluss replied.
Social media detectives quickly caught the comment and wondered if this was a sign that Sluss had broken up with Weber, who also lives in California. However, Godwin closed the rumors.
Fun fact: Hannah Ann and I discussed moving to Los Angeles to continue modeling years ago, and we were actually discussing sharing the room together. It was very early. It was a very early conversation. " Bachelor in Paradise student said Persons last week. "So I know he has definitely been trying to move west for a while. There are just so many more opportunities for the industry he is in. I don't think that's really a gift."
Of course, fans now know that Weber chose Sluss. However, they ended their engagement after Weber told her he couldn't give her his whole heart. Fans saw the breakup during The Bachelor end and saw Sluss confront Weber in After the final rose. The reality star said Weber "downplayed,quot; his feelings for his fellow contestants. Madison Prewett and had wanted to get to Hannah brown to find "closure,quot;.
While the final episodes aired earlier this week, Sluss recently revealed that she and Weber left it in January. So his comments on the move would have been shared after the split.
But for now, it appears that Sluss remains optimistic about the future. Earlier in the day, he shared a quote he hoped "will cheer someone up today … just like he has for me."
She also posted a photo of herself wearing a pair of pilot goggles in Los Angeles and captioned it: "Flying alone … turbulence not accepted. Period."
