Hannah Ann Sluss proves she's moving out of Peter Weber, literally

Hannah Ann Sluss is happening from Peter Weber-literally.

The Tennessee model went to Instagram Stories on Thursday to announce that she has a new residence.

"Alright guys, I'm going to move into my apartment and look at all these boxes I have," he said with a laugh. "Amazon preparing everything. The funniest part is that this is the first time I walk into my apartment. I hope I like it because it's mine for next year."

While the Season 24 celebration did not reveal where he had moved, his hat seemed to indicate that he had moved to California.

"California is for lovers," said the accessory.

Sluss also hinted that he would move to Los Angeles in February. Hannah Godwin, a Bachelor Nation friend and colleague who lives in Los Angeles, commented on a photo of Sluss and wrote that she should go see her.

"It is 2 weeks before I live near you!" Sluss replied.