Hannah Ann Sluss is single and ready to mix with Tyler Cameron

Is there a new partner in Bachelor Nation? Not yet, but Hannah Ann Sluss I wouldn't mind getting a rose from Tyler cameron!
the Single star who recently ended her engagement to Peter Weber after a turbulent romance, talks about the state of their relationship on Thursday The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the episode, Hannah Ann sits down with the guest host Sean Hayes speak all things Single and romance in a quick "Hannah Ann-swers,quot; game.
First: Is Hannah Ann currently single? "Yes, and ready to mix," confirmed the model.
When asked if Peter is a good kisser, Hannah Ann threw a bit of shadow while waving her hand and replied, "I don't know about that."
As for those rumors that Hannah Ann could address Bachelor in ParadiseThe 23-year-old did not deny the speculation.
"There could be a bikini waiting for me," she joked. "I don't know, I don't know, maybe!
Hannah Ann was then asked who she would be interested in getting out of the Bachelor Nation world, which she called the "easier,quot; question.
"I think this is the easiest question … Tyler Cameron," said Hannah Ann, laughing. "I mean … yes."
As fans of the franchise will know, Tyler was the second to Hannah brownthe season of High school in 2019
At the end of two parts of this week The Bachelor, fans saw Peter propose to Hannah Ann just days after the contestant Madison Prewett I decided to leave the show. Just before proposing to Hannah Ann, Peter mentioned that Madison had left a few days earlier, but did not mention the context of their departure, leaving Hannah Ann in the dark.
In the months that followed, Peter would tell Hannah Ann that he couldn't give her his whole heart, prompting Hannah Ann to remove her engagement ring. Viewers then watched as Peter and Madison reunited in the finale, much to their family's dismay.
So looking back at her Single trip, does Hannah Ann regret anything about this experience?
"I don't regret loving Peter, I'm sorry to trust, probably," Hannah Ann shared. "For trusting him."
Hannah Ann was also asked about the rumors about Peter and the contestant. Kelley Flanagan. Speculation on social media took off after Kelley was seen in the audience on After the final rose. And Peter's mom just called Kelley her "favorite,quot; too, so what's the matter?
In response to why Kelley was in the After the final roseHannah Ann said she doesn't know, but called Kelley one of her "good friends."
Hannah Ann added, "I'm definitely going to call her today to try to figure it out."
Check out the video above to find out which celebrity recently slipped into Hannah Ann's DMs!
