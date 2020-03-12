Hannah Ann Sluss is single and ready to mix with Tyler Cameron

Is there a new partner in Bachelor Nation? Not yet, but Hannah Ann Sluss I wouldn't mind getting a rose from Tyler cameron!

the Single star who recently ended her engagement to Peter Weber after a turbulent romance, talks about the state of their relationship on Thursday The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the episode, Hannah Ann sits down with the guest host Sean Hayes speak all things Single and romance in a quick "Hannah Ann-swers,quot; game.

First: Is Hannah Ann currently single? "Yes, and ready to mix," confirmed the model.

When asked if Peter is a good kisser, Hannah Ann threw a bit of shadow while waving her hand and replied, "I don't know about that."

As for those rumors that Hannah Ann could address Bachelor in ParadiseThe 23-year-old did not deny the speculation.

"There could be a bikini waiting for me," she joked. "I don't know, I don't know, maybe!