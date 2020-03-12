Gunnison Basin School District suspends classes for 2 weeks

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Gunnison Basin School District suspends classes for 2 weeks

The Gunnison Basin School District is suspending all classes at its seven schools for the next two weeks beginning Friday to reduce the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, authorities announced.

%MINIFYHTML29073a13632d0135de6c406a650f8e8511%%MINIFYHTML29073a13632d0135de6c406a650f8e8512%

Students from across the district will return to classes on their campuses on March 30, but "learning will continue,quot; during closing, the district announced Thursday.

The district does not yet have confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the school community, but authorities said they are taking preventive measures to reduce the spread of respiratory disease.

There are three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gunnison County.

The move follows a wave of Colorado higher education institutions and universities across the country, announcing transitions to remote learning this week, as the new highly contagious coronavirus causes shutdowns of massive events, budget concerns, and disruption of the style of lifetime.

For days, school districts across the state have suspended after-school activities, clubs, events, and sports.

On Thursday, three Denver elementary schools closed after relatives of children attending schools tested positive for the new coronavirus. Authorities said schools would be fully disinfected during closings and that children of affected family members would be screened for the respiratory virus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here