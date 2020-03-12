Grey's Anatomy halts production: Read the letter sent to the cast

You will want to scrub for this Grey's Anatomy News.

Production on season 16 of the medical drama ABC was halted on Thursday due to growing concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to the cast and crew obtained by E! News, showrunner Krista Vernoff and executive producers Debbie Allen Y James D. Parriott He explained his decision.

"To our incredible cast and crew," he said, "as a precaution, production is postponed in Grey's Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home for at least two weeks and we hope to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. "

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the entire cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not meet in larger groups. 50 ".

Earlier today, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti ordered the cancellation or postponement of all non-essential events that require close contact between more than 50 people at a time.