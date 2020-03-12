Grey & # 39; s Anatomy begins to move on without Alex

Grey's Anatomy is moving slowly.

While both Jo and Meredith spent a good chunk of tonight's episode trying to get Alex to leave them for Izzie, there were plenty of other dramas that cluttered the hospital, literally.

Koracick closed an entire floor because a wealthy investor needed a doctor, which means patients ran out of rooms, creating a disaster and immediately bothering Meredith in some very timely protests about the price of medical care and inequality. of wealth.

Jo, on the other hand, was sent to a kind of bite after seeing a happy couple kissing on the train platform, only for that couple to be taken to the hospital later when the guy accidentally fell in front of a train.

She's been sleeping on Link's couch and really leaning on him, but if you thought that meant there was a chance that she would continue with him, you'd be wrong, at least for now. It also doesn't seem likely that she is going for JoLuca, because DeLuca tried to hit her unpleasantly and she closed it entirely.