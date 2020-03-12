Grey & # 39; s Anatomy begins to move on without Alex

Grey's Anatomy is moving slowly.
While both Jo and Meredith spent a good chunk of tonight's episode trying to get Alex to leave them for Izzie, there were plenty of other dramas that cluttered the hospital, literally.
Koracick closed an entire floor because a wealthy investor needed a doctor, which means patients ran out of rooms, creating a disaster and immediately bothering Meredith in some very timely protests about the price of medical care and inequality. of wealth.
Jo, on the other hand, was sent to a kind of bite after seeing a happy couple kissing on the train platform, only for that couple to be taken to the hospital later when the guy accidentally fell in front of a train.
She's been sleeping on Link's couch and really leaning on him, but if you thought that meant there was a chance that she would continue with him, you'd be wrong, at least for now. It also doesn't seem likely that she is going for JoLuca, because DeLuca tried to hit her unpleasantly and she closed it entirely.
Everything that is happening with DeLuca right now is troubling, because he is not listening to anyone and he clearly needs help and we cannot determine exactly which way this story is going, and it is troubling.
Also worrying is Webber, who is losing it. He's dealing with his trembling hands and what it means to him, sparking an attack when the furniture was delivered to his former office in Gray Sloan. She finally told Bailey that she's walking away from the surgery and that the room only reminds her of the old man, but he didn't tell her about the tremor, so now she's a little mad at him.
Jackson broke up with Vic, too, because Jackson is still a bit horrible. We also forgot that she had a child until she reminded us of it in tonight's episode. Strange!
Elsewhere in the land of things that concern us, it's the Koracick-Teddy-Owen-Amelia-Link situation, which has taken some serious turns. We finally found out that Amelia's baby is actually Link's, and Link said that he was in everything no matter what, so that's a couple that is actually another couple.
Meanwhile, Teddy, who is engaged to Owen, got scared and fell asleep with Koracick after discovering that Amelia's baby could be Owen's. She then told Owen about the possibility of the baby, and then she hooked up with Koracick again, and then she tells Owen that he can deal with everything he has to say to her while Koracick wants to be with her, too, and really, what is Teddy? doing?
The most devastating moment of the episode came when Meredith and Bailey sat down and dealt with Richard coming down in the wake of Alex's departure, meaning that Bailey and Meredith are the only ones left. Hopefully Richard doesn't Really leave them as the only ones left. We can't take this season any longer (or just now overall, you know?)
The rest of season 16 may be facing some speed increases as production on the show has closed due to coronavirus concerns, but hopefully things can improve for everyone.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. at ABC