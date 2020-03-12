Grateful for the opportunity they gave me. – Disha Patani on Salman Khan

Disha Patani is currently on a streak. The actress's latest release, Malang, performed well at the box office and has signed for Salman Khan's upcoming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha shared screen space with Salman Khan for an article number on Bharat and created quite a stir among the audience, now that she's prepared to co-star in her film, excitement levels among people have skyrocketed. Disha recently shared her experience of working with the superstar again, Disha said, “Working with Salman, sir again, has been an incredible experience. Lord Prabhu's energy is contagious and there is so much that I have learned from both. I am grateful for the opportunity they gave me. "The film is directed by Prabhudheva and will be released on May 22, 2020.

Disha Patani also landed the lead role in Ek Villain 2, where she will be seen opposite John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Tara Sutaria. It seems that Disha has really reached gold this year, what do you guys think?