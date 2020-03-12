Gophers beat northwest in first game of Big 10 tournament – Up News Info

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr played their typical Minnesota roles on Wednesday.

And if it was their final act in front of a huge crowd this season, they gave fans a performance to remember.

%MINIFYHTML583ee7f7a9826627c1b3b289d6cd70ef11% %MINIFYHTML583ee7f7a9826627c1b3b289d6cd70ef12%

Oturu scored 24 points, Carr added 14, and the Golden Gophers used a dominant second half to walk away from the Northwest 74-57 in the first game of the Big Ten Tournament.

"It was the mindset we came with at halftime," Carr said. "We weren't playing how we wanted to, looking good and shooting confidently."

Fans weren't happy either after enduring an ugly first half and after learning just before halftime league officials had changed course on who might enter Bankers Life Fieldhouse this week.

Initially, the Big Ten decided to follow the script. But hours after the NCAA announced that it would ban most fans from watching their tournament games due to public health concerns, conference officials also revised their stance.

An official announcement came on the public address system just as the teams started to heat up for the second half and sparked an increase in booing. Even after learning that the Big Ten would reimburse ticket holders for the five days of the tournament, some fans still criticized the move.

"We were going to be here for the entire tournament," said Tim White, a 44-year-old fan who flew from Baltimore to Indianapolis and won't even see his beloved Terrapins suit. "Now he is trying to find a flight home, go back to the hotel and cancel, see if they allow us to cancel the rest."

But instead of allowing everything to become a distraction, the Gophers (15-16) focused on the task at hand.

Oturu and Carr helped the Golden Gophers, seeded in 12th place, open the second half in a 7-2 run and break a tie 36-36 with a 25-7 start. Ultimately, they extended the lead to 22 and charged for their second consecutive victory.

"I don't know what it is, but against us, Oturu becomes like Klay Thompson," said Wildcats coach Chris Collins. "I was 3 out of 5 in 3s last time and 2 out of 2 tonight."

The 13th-seeded wildcats (8-23) were led by Pete Nance with 15 points, but never recovered after falling into a double-digit deficit. Northwestern closed the season with 14 losses in 16 games.

Minnesota, meanwhile, must prepare to take the stage on Thursday in front of dozens instead of thousands.

"Certainly without fans, it will be a different atmosphere, kind of like a close shot but obviously more on the line," Payton Willis said after scoring 12 points. "We will go out and compete just like there are fans out there and we will try to get the,quot; W "tomorrow."

BIG PICTURE

Northwest: Young Wildcats struggled throughout the season, and this was a difficult way to end the season. Collins remains convinced that the future is bright, but he expected a stronger ending after the Wildcats won two of their previous three games. Now they will have a whole low season to find solutions.

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers moved within a victory after reaching .500, and potentially became eligible for the NIT. It will still be a difficult task. They need to beat No. 25 Iowa in Thursday's second round game and then beat No. 21 Illinois in Friday's quarterfinals to have a chance.

STATISTICS PACK

Northwest: Ryan Young finished with nine points and eight rebounds and Pat Spencer added eight points and eight rebounds. The Wildcats have lost four straight games to Minnesota. Northwestern ended the season 3-12 outside their hometown. The Wildcats were outscored 41-32 and were 5-for-18 in 3s.

Minnesota: Oturu also had eight rebounds and was 10-of-12 from the free throw line. Carr had five rebounds and five assists. Willis also had six rebounds. The Golden Gophers finished 12 of 24 in 3s.

They said it

Northwestern: "I thought in the first half, he was going for the book for us," Collins said. "Oturu was leaving, but the other three (key players) weren't really getting the shots, getting the points, and that's why they were only 29. Then, in the second half, those guards really picked him up, and there it was when it went downhill for us. "

Minnesota: "An excellent second half offensively and defensively kept them at 26 points," coach Richard Pitino said. "Excited to continue advancing in this tournament."

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Northwest: You will expect a brighter future from this young group of players.

Minnesota: Tackles fifth seed Iowa in second-round action on Thursday.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)