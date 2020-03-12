Good hygiene practices to prevent spread – Up News Info Detroit

– Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency on March 10 after announcing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oakland and Wayne counties.

One case is an adult Oakland County woman with recent international travel and the other is an adult Wayne County man with recent domestic travel. Clinical samples were collected and sent to the MDHHS Laboratory Office, where both allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. Samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

Here are some good hygiene practices to prevent the spread:

Stay home if you are sick and advise others to do the same.

Always cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or sleeve.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Wash your hands frequently with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, if soap and warm water are not available.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (computers, keyboards, desks, etc.).

It's not too late to get a flu shot! While the flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19 infection, it can help you stay healthy during the flu season.

Always review the federal government's travel notices when planning personal and business trips. Check CDC.gov/Travel for COVID-19 community risk destinations.

For more information, visit here.

