Golf to continue in the players' championship – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Golf to continue in the players' championship - CBS Detroit

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (AP) – The Players Championship will have no spectators for the last three days at TPC Sawgrass.

A person involved in discussions about the new coronavirus says the policy is expected to be in place for the next few weeks, starting with The Players and running until next week at the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

%MINIFYHTML342ff6cb13f2d1b97e965a82622e70dc11%%MINIFYHTML342ff6cb13f2d1b97e965a82622e70dc12%

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Fans watch on video screens PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks to the media at a press conference announcing that fans will no longer be able to attend LA events. PGA tour after today's play during the first round of The PLAYERS Championship at The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan / Getty Images)

The only times that a PGA Tour event kept fans off the field were weather-related security issues.

Even when the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA said its basketball tournaments would have no fans, The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation on Thursday was that they did not ask for autographs.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: Fans enter the grounds for the first round of the PLAYERS Championship at The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan / Getty Images)

It was not yet determined who would be allowed. The source said the media and key personnel would be allowed.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here