Golf to continue in the players' championship – Up News Info Detroit

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (AP) – The Players Championship will have no spectators for the last three days at TPC Sawgrass.

A person involved in discussions about the new coronavirus says the policy is expected to be in place for the next few weeks, starting with The Players and running until next week at the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

%MINIFYHTML342ff6cb13f2d1b97e965a82622e70dc11% %MINIFYHTML342ff6cb13f2d1b97e965a82622e70dc12%

The only times that a PGA Tour event kept fans off the field were weather-related security issues.

Even when the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA said its basketball tournaments would have no fans, The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation on Thursday was that they did not ask for autographs.

It was not yet determined who would be allowed. The source said the media and key personnel would be allowed.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.