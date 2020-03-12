Giannis Antetokounmpo relieved the knee injury that turned out to be a minor ailment | NBA News

Milwaukee Bucks star striker Giannis Antetokounmpo is relieved that a terrifying knee injury turns into a minor ailment.

The current MVP injured his left knee in an awkward fall during Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and was very concerned. But when an MRI examination ruled out structural damage, he was able to relax knowing that it would only be neglected for a short time.

"I was probably nervous when I fell to the ground," Antetokounmpo told reporters after practice on Wednesday. "When I was able to walk and play for a few minutes, I felt better. But the next day, I was extremely sore, so I was nervous. And then the next day, later in the day, I was probably nervous all day until the MRI. "















Antetokounmpo's quick improvement showed on Wednesday when he unexpectedly practiced with the team and participated in a practice game. The All-Star's knee response to training will determine its future status.

"I could go home and my knee could swell. I don't know," Antetokounmpo said. "So I have to see how it feels tomorrow morning."

















However, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer may not be willing to push the issue forward.

"We will take it slowly and we will probably always be mistaken as a precaution, but (it was) a good day for Giannis," Budenholzer told reporters.

The NBA's best Bucks (53-12) struggled without Antetokounmpo and have lost the worst three straight games of the season and four of their last five. In addition to the loss to the Lakers, Milwaukee lost to the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nugget during their streak.

Antetokounmpo had fun on Wednesday when a journalist referred to the stretch as "hard."

















"Difficult? We lost three in a row," Antetokounmpo said. "Is that hard? (We passed 15-67) my rookie year? It is not difficult at all.

"I know we are a good team, we are a great team, we win games, but losing three in a row is not difficult. We just have to go in, work on our games, smile, keep fighting and go out and do our job."

















Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 57 games this season.

