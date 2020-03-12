Germany appoints part of far-right "Extremist,quot; party AfD

BERLIN – Germany's national intelligence agency officially classified part of the far-right Alternative for Germany party as extremist on Thursday, opening the door to monitor some of its most influential leaders.

The decision centers on a movement within the party led by the notorious far-right firefighter, Björn Höcke, who has a well-documented history of systematically targeting migrants and liberal values, and downplaying the Holocaust.

Thomas Haldenwang, chairman of the intelligence agency, said at a press conference that the goals of Mr. Höcke's party wing, known in fact as the "Wing," "were not consistent with the Constitution."

"The Wing has to be classified as having extreme right-wing extremist ambitions," Haldenwang said.

The wing comprises approximately 7,000 activists across the country or approximately one in five members of the Alternative for Germany. They are now part of 32,000 known far-right extremists listed by the intelligence agency.