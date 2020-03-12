Future's girlfriend Lori Harvey makes Jaws drop revealing new photos after making this confession about her wild love life: will things be different with the new future boyfriend?

Lori Harvey continues to sizzle on social media, while Steve Harvey's 23-year-old stepdaughter took to Instagram to flaunt her curvy figure on Saturday.

The would-be model, whose presence has been constantly in the news lately due to her public relationship with rapper Future, shared three stunning photos, sporting her latest fashion outfit.

For the occasion, Harvey posed for the camera, while wearing a blue Balenciaga blazer in combination with baggy boyfriend jeans and elegant black heels by Yves Saint Laurent.

However, Lori's outfit was definitely a bold fashion statement, because underneath her jacket, she was only wearing a revealing white bra.

The model kept her accessories to a minimum, and next to her watch, she wore a slim gold necklace and a diamond bracelet. Lori chose her casual hairstyle as her voluminous mane was held in a messy high bun.

It seems that the model's fashion sense is correct because her post gathered nearly 100,000 likes in less than an hour after her post, and her numerous fans were quick to congratulate her on her stunning looks.

The social media star addressed current rumors about his private life in a recent interview with Pretty little thing.

According to the fashion influencer, constant media attention was definitely frustrating for her, but she had managed to develop thick skin despite everything.

Lori also stated that many of the things in the media about her were false because the clickbait was very real and "there is no confirmation, and they don't mind verifying the facts."

She said, "It is definitely frustrating," said Harvey. "I think I have developed a hard skin through everything. If someone wants to think the worst of you, they will think the worst of you no matter what you say. You cannot defend a lie. I think there are many things that are false about me in the media because the clickbait is very real. I think that's something the public doesn't understand. I don't think there's an article I can find about me that doesn't have "supposedly,quot; or "rumored,quot; in it. Because there's confirmation and they don't mind verifying the facts. "

With all the attention she's receiving, Lorie can now define herself as she sees fit.



