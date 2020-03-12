French cinema still refuses to face racism | Racism

"Imagine televisions in this country exclusively broadcasting images of black people, telling stories of black people, for black people … Imagine, our dear compatriots, absent, invisible … But rest assured, we are the ones who are absent. And this is not a fiction. "

In February 2000, actor / director Luc Saint-Eloy and novelist Calixthe Beyala crashed at the 25th annual César Awards in Paris and took the stage to deliver a powerful speech on the lack of black representation in French cinema and television.

The unexpected interruption of the stream of pleasant and congratulatory speeches left the predominantly white "French Oscar,quot; audience speechless. They were all frozen with surprise and discomfort.

Much has changed in French cinema in the two decades that followed, at least on the surface. We see many more black and brown faces in French movies and TV shows these days. Saint-Eloy and Beyala are no longer in the public sphere, but the problem that they highlighted in that historical speech 20 years ago is still not resolved. The few black actors and actresses active in the industry struggle to find parts that don't reduce them to racial stereotypes.

That's why another person of color felt the need to point out the lack of diversity on French screens once again last February.

Aissa Maiga took the stage at this year's Cesar Awards to present the award for the best newcomer, with the elegant, beautiful and smiling actress expected to be in every part. As she walked onto the stage, the audience enthusiastically applauded her, hoping to hear a regular performance to congratulate the nominees and perhaps steal some laughs with boring but polite phrases. When she started her speech by greeting the few black faces in the audience (only 12 out of 1,600), however, it was clear to everyone in the glamorous venue that she wasn't there to make them feel good about themselves.

The black woman stood tall and alone on the empty stage for almost five minutes and addressed the elephant in the room with surgical precision. "We survived the laundering, the black face, tons of roles as traffickers, housewives with a Bwana accent, we survived the roles of terrorists, all the roles of hypersexualized girls," Maiga told attendees. "But we are not going to leave French cinema alone."

As the camera spun around the room, actors, directors, producers, and television personalities were seen to move uncomfortably in their seats. Even when Maiga tried to get them involved by declaring "inclusion can't happen without you,quot;, the reception was incredibly freezing.

The sea of ​​impatient, callous and even hostile faces looking at her was proof that not much had really changed since Saint-Eloy and Beyala took that same stage 20 years ago.

Maiga's speech immediately caused a media storm, demonstrating the impact her words had on French society at large.

A leading national newspaper, Le Monde, described her speech as "aggressive,quot;, while right-wing MEP Nadine Morano suggested that the actress should "return to Africa,quot; ​​if she is "not happy to see so many white people."

There we are. The "angry"Black women have no place in France. She must behave and show appreciation, or go back "where it came from,quot;.

This was not the first time that Maiga spoke about the lack of diversity in her profession. Just two years ago, she was one of 16 black actresses who took over the famous red carpet-clad steps of the Cannes Film Festival, with matching black-and-white Balmain gowns, to call the under-representation in French cinema. The reaction he received back then, however, was visibly different. Like the actresses, who had signed the book-manifesto "Black is not my profession,quot;, they danced and posed in front of the cameras, the spectators were only a support. The subsequent media reports of her protest also only spoke of her beauty, style, and courage.

So why did your speech last month, highlighting the same issues, received so negatively?

Because blacks in France, especially those in the public eye, can shout "racism,quot; as long as they are not overtly political and compel the rest of society to accept their part in the problem. They are allowed speak clear as long as they do it with humor, music and dance. They need to be reassuring to be heard.

However, there is an awakening in the French film industry. When Roman Polanski, who fled the United States after being accused of drugging and raping a 13-year-old boy, was named best director at this year's Cesar Awards Ceremony, for example, many did not hesitate to qualify the decision. of "shameful,quot;. When the award was announced, actress Adele Haenel, who recently revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a film director When she was a minor, she left. Several actors and directors, including Maiga, immediately followed suit. There were crowds outside singing "Polanski is a rapist,quot;.

The criticism Cesar received for honoring someone like Polanski is a sign that things are changing in the French film industry. People are finally prepared to bring those in positions of power to the task. But real change can only be achieved when this reaction is intersectional. The same power structures that allow a sexual predator to be celebrated as a great director also ensure that widespread racism in the film industry remains unquestioned.

Adele Haenel received wide support to confront patriarchy, but when Maiga asked for help in the fight against white supremacy, she received condemnsnd was ignored by many commentators. At that historic ceremony, both Haenel and Maiga defiantly said "enough,quot; to the old world by controlling their lives and careers, and both deserve respect and recognition. The only way to overcome oppression and discrimination is through solidarity, even in the cinema.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.