Fred Hoiberg's illness influenced Kevin Warren, but the commissioner would have canceled the Big Ten tournament, anyway.

INDIANAPOLIS – Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told media gathered Thursday morning at Bankers Life Fieldhouse about the only remains of the canceled Big Ten 2020 tournament, the sight of Nebraska coach, visibly ill Fred Hoiberg, on the Huskers bench the night before, his decision impacted. abandon the men's basketball league championship.

"The answer is yes, naturally, when it happens in their environment," Warren said. "But that was part of the decision-making process. I'm sure he would have made the same decision this morning with or without it.

"That was an element, but it was much bigger than that. I think the most important thing for me was making sure we had time."

Warren indicated that he did not want to rush such a consistent decision, leaving the tournament due to concern about the COVID-19 virus, and therefore consulted with university presidents and foreign ministers and sports administrators from the 14 member institutions before making this decision. . He also made a brief phone call to NCAA President Mark Emmert to inform him of his decision, although it made no sense if Emmert would take similar action regarding the NCAA Tournament.

As a result, the Michigan and Rutgers players briefly warmed up before their scheduled noon tip before they were ordered to leave the court and reported that they would not play.

Big Ten had decided on Wednesday to play the tournament without viewers other than family members and the media, after the NCAA announced it would compete with the 2020 edition of March Madness under similar parameters.

Wednesday's first-round double round continued as scheduled, with fans watching Minnesota defeat Northwestern and then Indiana defeating Nebraska.

However, in the last game, Hoiberg was in obvious distress and left before the end, then was taken to the hospital for examination. After it was determined that he was not ill with the coronavirus, the decision was made to go ahead with all four second-round games on Thursday. Warren said he knew that no one affiliated with the tournament had tested positive for coronavirus.

So what changed?

"I don't think anything has changed. Naturally, this is something I've been evaluating for the past six weeks," Warren said. "One of the best things we did, about a week ago, we formed a committee of the Big Ten. infectious diseases. We have 14 amazing academic institutions. One of the things I want to make sure I do is trust the information and guidance of the people at our conference and also make sure that we are thinking about what is best for our student athletes. "

Warren said it bothered him, when asking questions about the best way to deal with this threat, to hear the same answer so many times about what might be next.

"I think the most important thing is uncertainty. I strongly believe in asking a lot of questions, gathering information and making decisions based on the best information I have, "said Warren." And this was one of those situations that many people told me: 'I don't know'. And I worry when I hear 'I don't know many times'. I want to make sure I have no regrets and I want to make sure that, as a conference, we do the right thing. Because if something had gone wrong here, I don't want to be in a position, looking back and saying, "If only we had canceled this tournament."

“I know we all love college athletics. We all love basketball, men's and women's basketball. This is a good time of the year. It is part of the fabric of our country. These are not easy decisions. "