Fourteen McLaren team members to remain in Melbourne quarantine

"People who had been in close contact with the team member who tested positive for coronavirus,quot; will remain at the hotel for 14 days







%MINIFYHTML709cc93ad2b8ca97dfb3841c141ecf5611% %MINIFYHTML709cc93ad2b8ca97dfb3841c141ecf5612%

Fourteen more McLaren staff members will be quarantined at the Melbourne team hotel for 14 days.

The 14 staff members join the individual who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, as McLaren adheres to local health directives.

This weekend's opening season Australian GP has been canceled in light of the confirmed coronavirus case, prompting McLaren to withdraw from the event.

"McLaren fully endorses the decision made by Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to cancel the event," the statement read.

2:44 Craig Slater explains why McLaren pulled out of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus. Craig Slater explains why McLaren pulled out of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

"During the night, 14 members of the team, in addition to the confirmed case, were quarantined at the team's hotel for 14 days, according to directives from local health authorities.

"These are people who have been in close contact with the team member who tested positive for coronavirus. These people are supported by senior team staff, who will stay with them during the quarantine period."

McLaren's statement added: "Any other team member showing symptoms will be immediately evaluated and will isolate itself, according to our protocol.

I applaud the decision of F1, the FIA ​​and the AGPC to cancel the Australian GP. The health and safety of the F1 family and the local community must come first. As a pilot, this was the most difficult decision I had to make. As CEO, it was the easiest decision to make. – Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) March 13, 2020

"Other team members were authorized to return to the paddock to pack the team team before traveling back to the UK.

"Upon arrival in the UK, no member of the race team will return to the McLaren Technology Center for a period of 14 days, as a precautionary measure."