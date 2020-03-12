Fort Worth woman discovers her work-from-home job is possible Illegal Forwarding Operation – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It started as the perfect job to work from home. But when things didn't add up, a Fort Worth woman named The Ones For Justice.

Packages piled up on Georgeann Meeks' table.

"I have two, three thousand dollars,quot; and more will come today, "Meeks said.

Each box has a different name, with its address. Meeks says the deliveries were part of his job for DFY International.

The company hired her as a quality guarantee after she published her resume on Monster.com.

She says that DFY offered her a base salary of $ 3,000 per month plus $ 50 per package shipped.

They told him to open the boxes, upload photos of the items to DFY, and then mail them elsewhere.

"I just close the box again, put this label on it and send it over," he said.

But after just two days on the job, Meeks became suspicious.

Who paid for the gold bars, gold coins, cell phones, and other expensive items?

Who were the people on the labels?

And why did all the high-end products come to it first?

"That is why I have not sent any of these," Meeks said. "Something is wrong."

Ones For Justice was unable to contact anyone at DFY International, but there are some red flags on the company's website.

Its headquarters address is a postal center in Boca Raton, Florida, and the company's website looks exactly like those of Galaxy Post Delivery and DD International Delivery.

The same management photos, the same customer reviews, all based in Florida.

No one at any of the companies responded to our calls and emails.

Phylissia Clark of the North Central Texas Best Business Bureau says Meeks is likely mired in a forwarding operation.

In most forwarding situations, criminals use stolen information to buy things online and then send the items to other addresses first.

"The more times those packages pass, the better," Clark said. "The first people to be targeted are the people with the shipping address, so it will take them back."

Clark says that once sellers realize their payments are fraudulent, they generally initiate an investigation that begins with where the item was delivered.

That means the forwarder could end up on the hook while the criminal gets the goods.

"Please Be Careful!" Clark warns. "It could end up on the wrong side of a fraud case."

Meeks became so concerned that he stopped shipping the packages and contacted FedEx, the Fort Worth Police and the FBI.

While he says he hasn't heard from the agencies, he keeps all of his records just in case.

"They are going to keep doing it," Meeks said. "And I really wish someone would catch them."