Floyd Mayweather's mother Babys Josie Harris was found dead!

The mother of Floyd Mayweather's baby Josie Harris was found dead last night, MTO News reported.

Josie Harris, 40, was the mother of 3 children with whom she shared with the boxer's superstar. TMZ confirmed that she was found dead in her car last night.

According to police, they called them at Josie's house around 9:30 p.m. and they found Harris, 40, who was unresponsive in his car.

Police say Josie was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, homicide detectives say there doesn't appear to be any foul play and are treating the incident as a death investigation and not as a homicide.

Josie and Floyd had a tumultuous relationship. Sometimes they were best friends and other times they disagreed.

In 2010, she accused the boxing champion of physically attacking her. Floyd pleaded guilty to the assault and served 2 months behind bars. She later denied assaulting Josie and claimed that she made the plea to avoid dragging her children through the drama of a trial.

May Josie rest in peace.