Floyd Mayweather's mother Babys Josie Harris was found dead!

The mother of Floyd Mayweather's baby Josie Harris was found dead last night, MTO News reported.

Josie Harris, 40, was the mother of 3 children with whom she shared with the boxer's superstar. TMZ confirmed that she was found dead in her car last night.

According to police, they called them at Josie's house around 9:30 p.m. and they found Harris, 40, who was unresponsive in his car.

Police say Josie was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, homicide detectives say there doesn't appear to be any foul play and are treating the incident as a death investigation and not as a homicide.

