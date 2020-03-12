Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s sons share heartbreaking tribute after mother Josie Harris' death

%MINIFYHTML9d879dafb5514764e09c94007dc4d64811% %MINIFYHTML9d879dafb5514764e09c94007dc4d64812%

Floyd and Josie's three children, Koraun, Zion and Jirah, share a photo of them with their parents on their respective Instagram account, adding a broken heart emoji.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.The three children with Josie Harris have broken their silence on social networks after the sudden death of their mother. Koraun Mayweather, Zion Mayweather and Jirah Mayweather have changed their profile picture on Instagram to one of Josie and have changed their bio to reflect her passing.

Koraun added a black heart emoji to express her feelings, while her profile picture shows her younger self with her late mother. Zion simply left a broken heart emoji on her bio and changed her profile picture to a photo of Josie smiling. Jirah also shared a photo of her with her late mother in her profile picture and wrote "01/17/80 ~ 03/10/20", which is Josie's date of birth and death date, in her bio.

Each of them also shared a photo of themselves with their parents, adding a broken heart emoji. The photo was initially posted by Zion in 2014, where fans and followers left messages of condolences.

"Rest in paradise, stay strong brother, my prayers are with your family," wrote one. A second user commented, "Stay strong, my man." Another added: "Condolences keep your head up high brother"

Floyd's other ex, Melissia Rene, who shares her daughter YaYa Mayweather with the retired professional boxer, has also reacted to Josie's passing. "This hurts … I'm writing this with tears in my eyes," she wrote on her own Instagram page along with the same image shared by Floyd and Josie's children. "Josie, I want you to know that you have done a great job with the kids."

She continued: "You have always loved YaYa as if she were one of your own. I will never forget the last message you sent YaYa about us coming to visit you. You have my word to always be there for the children if they need ANYTHING. My heart aches for the children right now, but I know he will take care of them and protect them. May God bless their soul RIP #josielharris. "

Josie was found dead in a car at her home in Valencia, California on Monday night, March 9. He was 40 years old. Authorities are still investigating his death, but believe there is no foul play.

Floyd himself has not spoken about the sudden death of his ex-girlfriend.