Florida state crowned ACC champion in awkward ceremony after tournament was canceled

The state of Florida has been awarded the ACC 2020 Tournament without playing a single game.

The ACC canceled its postseason tournament just prior to the start of games scheduled on Thursday, meaning the Seminoles, who took first place in the tournament with a conference record of 16-4, won the championship by default. ACC Commissioner John Swofford crowned the FSU champions after he reportedly detained them and the Clemson players to step on the court at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The resulting ceremony was, in a word, strange.

Another interesting twist is the fact that Clemson, the 8th seed in the tournament, split up his regular season meetings with the Seminoles. The Tigers won the last meeting, 70-69, on February 29.

That wasn't the only odd fact about Thursday's lack of competition. The respective animation bands of the schools participated in an equally strange battle of the bands in the empty coliseum.

This is as strange as it gets. Conference tournaments across the country are being canceled as Clemson and Florida State are having a gang battle inside an empty arena in Greensboro. pic.twitter.com/tPkWXmtORn – Josh Schafer (@ Schafer_44) March 12, 2020

Say what you want about the bands they play: they showed more competition than anything we saw on the court.