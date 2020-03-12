Five questions for MLB, with suspended spring training and delayed opening day

Spring training has been officially suspended, and the regular season has been delayed "at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic," according to the statement released by MLB.

Given the current situation in the United States, and in the world, this was the right move. Spring training games should have been canceled a few days ago, but that doesn't matter now. MLB did the right thing.

Here is the full statement.

However, delaying the season by at least two weeks creates a lot of questions. Let's take a look at some of them, keeping the proper global perspective and knowing that there are no perfect answers in a situation like this.

Will the 2020 regular season be 162 games?

Two things are important to note: One, at this point, the MLB has only delayed the start of the season by two weeks. Two weeks of games, 12 or 13 games for each team, could possibly make up for it, if that's the end goal, double headed, full days, and maybe a week added to the end of the regular season schedule. However, that is incredibly messy. A real logistical nightmare that's probably more troublesome than it's worth.

The second thing is this: MLB said Opening Day will be delayed "by at least two weeks," and at this point it seems feasible that the season doesn't really start on April 9. Who knows what the world will be like in two weeks, much less a month. It would be impossible to make up for more than two weeks of lost games without driving the World Series closer to December. That's not going to happen.

It is not an exaggeration to imagine a shorter 2020 season. Impossible (and a little irresponsible) to guess how many games right now.

How will teams proceed this spring?

MLB touched on this theme at launch: "Guidance related to daily operations and training will be broadcast to clubs in the coming days." However, what that means we do not know. It is reasonable to think that first things first, players and staff will be evaluated by healthcare professionals (as they have obviously already been doing) and anyone who shows any symptoms will be screened for coronaviruses.

Instead of two weeks until the opening day, which was scheduled for March 26 for all 30 teams, there is now at least a month. Do the players stay at camp, basically going from their spring lodgings to the ballpark, trying to avoid the outside world as they prepare for the season? Are they sent home for a couple of weeks and then brought back?

Here is an early hint.

Shildt will gather his players here on Friday … they will discuss things with them, answer any questions they may have. Then they will take the rest of the day off. Mozeliak says the camp will remain open while they work through logistics, but that it will be closed to the public.#stlcards – Tom Ackerman (@ Ackerman1120) March 12, 2020

The minor league players have just officially reported this week, so it makes sense that they will probably do their business as usual. Their presence makes it easier to play intra-squad games, etc.

What about minor league baseball?

Speaking of minor leagues, the start of the minor league season has also been delayed. The first day for full-season leagues was supposed to be April 9.

Here is the MiLB statement.

What is the historical precedent for delayed / shortened stations?

Let's start with labor problems. The 1994-95 strike ended the 1994 season after 114 games (more or less, depending on the team). The 1995 season started late due to the same problem, and MLB ended up playing a 144 game schedule. The 1981 strike kicked off a large part of the games mid-season. The 1990 lockout eliminated most of spring training, and the season was delayed by a week, although all 162 games were played. The 1972 strike lasted 13 days, and most teams played around 155 games. The 1985 strike lasted only two days, and almost all of those games were invented.

And then there's this delay in the Spanish flu, which feels eerily familiar, right?

If the season is significantly delayed, what happens?

Let's say things get worse, and the baseball (and other sports) season doesn't start until May or June. Will there be a second spring training?

At some point, if a long delay is announced, teams are not going to keep players at camp for several more months. So it seems logical that we have to wait a little longer, which means the teams are likely to return to the spring facility for a couple of weeks to prepare. That is especially important for pitchers.