First 2 Blacks With Coronavirus: NBA Players Have "Mild,quot; Symptoms!

Yesterday, two of the best NBA players, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The two NBA players are believed to be the first 2 blacks to test positive for the disease outside of China.

MTO News has learned that both players are doing extremely well, and they look healthy.

According to Rudy, who is active on Twitter, he feels "great." Team officials suggested that he suffers from "very mild,quot; flu-like symptoms. Half-black and half-white Rudy, 27, is expected to make a full recovery in no time.

Here's Rudy on Twitter:

His teammate Donovan Mitchell is doing even better. Despite having the "deadly,quot; coronavirus, the NBA player does not have flu-like symptoms. Here is Donovan:

The two NBA players are the first two black people outside of China known to have tested positive for the disease.

China has documented a single case of a black man from Africa suffering from the coronavirus. According to Chinese doctors, the man received hospital care, and Donovan and Rudy probably recovered quickly.

Coronavirus disease, while spreading throughout Europe and Asia, appears to have not taken hold in Africa. That fact has some doctors baffled.

And the lack of apparent black infections leads to the question: Are black people somehow less susceptible to the coronavirus? It may be too soon to know, but it is not beyond the scope of possibility.

A recent Canadian-based study found that black people had a "stronger,quot; immune response to infection compared to Americans of European descent. The "stronger,quot; response makes black people more protected from the disease, but makes them more susceptible to autoimmune disorders.