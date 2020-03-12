First 2 Blacks With Coronavirus: NBA Players Have "Mild,quot; Symptoms!

Yesterday, two of the best NBA players, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were diagnosed with the coronavirus. The two NBA players are believed to be the first 2 blacks to test positive for the disease outside of China.

MTO News has learned that both players are doing extremely well, and they look healthy.

According to Rudy, who is active on Twitter, he feels "great." Team officials suggested that he suffers from "very mild,quot; flu-like symptoms. Half-black and half-white Rudy, 27, is expected to make a full recovery in no time.

Here's Rudy on Twitter:

