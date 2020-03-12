"Fast & Furious 9,quot; was delayed until April 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak

# Roommates, if you were hoping to see the latest installment in the popular "Fast & Furious,quot; franchise, you may want to sit down and receive this news. Due to the continued increase in the widespread coronavirus outbreak, "Fast & Furious 9,quot; is the latest Hollywood production to be delayed, but this may be the longest, as the film has been postponed for an entire year.

The 9th The chapter in the long "Fast & Furious,quot; saga was slated to hit theaters on May 22.North Dakota This year, however, that release date is officially a thing of the past thanks to growing concerns around the coronavirus outbreak.

The company behind the "Fast & Furious,quot; franchise, Universal Studios, made the difficult decision due to the impact the coronavirus is having on the global economy and the worldwide film distribution landscape.

Vin Diesel made the announcement through social media, writing:

"We feel all the love and anticipation you have for the next chapter of our saga. So it's especially difficult to let him know that we have to change the release date of the movie. It is clear that it will not be possible for all our fans around the world to see the film this May. While we know it is disappointing to have to wait a little longer, this move is made with everyone's safety as our top consideration. ”

Similarly, several highly anticipated movie releases have also changed their release dates due to the virus, including "A Quiet Place Part II,quot; and the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die," which moved from April this year to November. .

Currently, movie theaters in Italy, South Korea, and China still remain closed, as those areas were the most affected by the coronavirus. "Fast & Furious 9,quot; will now open globally in April 2021 and in the United States on April 2, 2021.

