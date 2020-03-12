Family should step in to protect sister and children – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I have gathered some thematic columns of "The best of,quot; from 10 years ago. (Some content has been slightly edited). I will return in two weeks with new columns.

Dear Amy: My sister and her husband have been married for almost 20 years. They have a volatile relationship and hurtful things are said and done.

During a recent discussion, my brother-in-law yelled obscenities at my sister and spat on her face twice because she was trying to ignore her ranting. He also pulled her hair and pushed her away.

She tries to stay calm and ignore him, which angers him the most. She tries to keep the peace because of her two older teenagers who live at home.

I am afraid that someone will be injured, arrested or even killed.

It also bothers me that your children have grown up to witness this. Both children have anger problems.

Should our family speak to my brother-in-law? He can be a fun and nice guy.

We talked to my sister about getting professional help, but this has been going on for years.

She is fun, extremely dear and very attractive. I think he is jealous of her. How can we help?

– Concerned brother

Dear Concerned: Her family should advocate for her sister and children urging her to get help immediately and to leave this marriage safely. This situation is violent. Witnessing this has already affected children. Your family must do everything possible to protect them.

I read your letter to Cory Ryan, executive director of Connections for Battered Women and Their Children, in Chicago. She responds: “This is very alarming. It is a dangerous situation. It is important that this woman get help from people who will not judge her.

“Children growing up in violent homes suffer trauma; there is a risk that they will become violent.

Concerned friends or family can call the national domestic violence hotline for advice on how to address this and learn about local resources. This woman needs to have a security and legal defense plan. "

Call the hotline at 800-799-SAFE, or visit thehotline.org.

September 2010

Dear Amy: You regularly approve of and even encourage sex without the benefit of marriage.

I wonder if you've ever considered how many of society's problems date back to this. Consider for a moment what the world would be like if sex happened only within marriage.

The number of unwanted pregnancies would be decimated. Abortion would be eliminated. Few, if any, children would grow up in a single-parent home. Imagine what would happen to the welfare system! What if almost everyone grew up in stable two-parent homes? This stuns the mind, doesn't it?

– K

Dear K: Getting married does not prevent children from growing up in single-parent homes. People have long been marrying and dissolving their marriages.

Many two-parent households are unstable, and some stable families are run by two parents who, until recently, were unable to legally marry.

Adults with consent can and will have sex regardless of what you (or I) say. It's not my business, and as long as I don't injure or harm anyone, involve children, or break another relationship or family, it shouldn't be your business, either.

March 2010

Dear Amy: I am a 32 year old single woman with many married friends. Recently, I went to a concert with some couples, and also with a married man who did not bring his wife.

In the back seat of a car on the way home, he tried to kiss me. I walked away The next day, when he sent me an email saying he had a good time, I didn't respond.

I saw him with his family at a recent dinner. He said he wanted to have coffee sometime, and that he would like to get to know me better. I was courteous and hoped nothing would come of it, but recently he sent me an email asking me to have a drink.

He is a nice person. I don't want to assume that he wants to have an affair. How do I respond?

– Single with problems

Dear Concerned: You say he is a "good person,quot;, but nice men (and married men) don't try to force kisses on disinterested women in the back seats of cars, and nice men don't end up with their wives and children at dinner. party.

In those old movies I love, this guy would be called "a heel prize."

August 2010

