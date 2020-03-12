Family should step in to protect sister and children – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I have gathered some thematic columns of "The best of,quot; from 10 years ago. (Some content has been slightly edited). I will return in two weeks with new columns.

Dear Amy: My sister and her husband have been married for almost 20 years. They have a volatile relationship and hurtful things are said and done.

During a recent discussion, my brother-in-law yelled obscenities at my sister and spat on her face twice because she was trying to ignore her ranting. He also pulled her hair and pushed her away.

She tries to stay calm and ignore him, which angers him the most. She tries to keep the peace because of her two older teenagers who live at home.

I am afraid that someone will be injured, arrested or even killed.

It also bothers me that your children have grown up to witness this. Both children have anger problems.

Should our family speak to my brother-in-law? He can be a fun and nice guy.

We talked to my sister about getting professional help, but this has been going on for years.

She is fun, extremely dear and very attractive. I think he is jealous of her. How can we help?

– Concerned brother

Dear Concerned: Her family should advocate for her sister and children urging her to get help immediately and to leave this marriage safely. This situation is violent. Witnessing this has already affected children. Your family must do everything possible to protect them.

