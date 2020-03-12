Family of man shot dead by police has 'major concerns'

%MINIFYHTMLde767bed039918b3c3df1e7f3a590c9c11% %MINIFYHTMLde767bed039918b3c3df1e7f3a590c9c12%

The family of Justin Root, the man shot dead by police in Brookline after firing what appeared to be a weapon at authorities outside Brigham and Women's Hospital last month, says they have "many questions,quot; and "significant concerns."

The family's response was sent to Boston.com on Tuesday, the day after Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a report that the policemen were justified in shooting Root, 41, from Mattapan, on February 7 at Brookline.

%MINIFYHTMLde767bed039918b3c3df1e7f3a590c9c13% %MINIFYHTMLde767bed039918b3c3df1e7f3a590c9c14%

Root allegedly pulled out what looked like a weapon, then was found to be a BB weapon, on officers before fleeing in his vehicle to Brookline. After reportedly crashing there, Root again pulled out the replica pistol, and after multiple orders to drop it, which she reportedly failed to do, the police shot her dead.

%MINIFYHTMLde767bed039918b3c3df1e7f3a590c9c15% %MINIFYHTMLde767bed039918b3c3df1e7f3a590c9c16%

A valet outside the hospital was wounded by a bullet, which was discovered by a Boston police officer, during interactions between Root and police there.

"We have had an opportunity to review the report issued by the Norfolk District Attorney's office," said the statement from the Root family. "We have many important questions and concerns about the Report, and we continue to conduct our own in-depth investigation into the shooting and Juston's death."

David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, said Morrissey's report was shared with the family before it was released.

"The Norfolk District Attorney's Office has been in subsequent contact with their legal advisor to provide them with additional materials, which the office will do within the current limitations regarding the ongoing investigation by the Suffolk District Attorney's Office." Traub said.

Root's parents said her son suffered from mental illness. Evan Root, Juston's father, he said in an interview with The Boston Globe Shortly after the incident that her son had a schizoaffective disorder, she added that he was a "sensitive child with a gentle soul."

"Sometimes I felt like I had to put up with a tough exterior, like many gentle souls do, just to get along in the world, which is not always so gentle," Evan Root told the newspaper.