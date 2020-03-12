Facebook: Facebook begins to invite beta testers for the virtual reality social application & # 39; Horizons & # 39; – Last News

The social media giant Facebook has started sending invitations to beta testers for its new virtual reality application & # 39; Horizontes & # 39; where users will interact in the virtual world.

Facebook Horizon is a virtual reality cartoon world where users can establish a presence and connect with virtually others.

Horizon is the successor to Facebook's first virtual reality social space, called & # 39; Spaces & # 39 ;, and appears to be ready to provide a more engaging and engaging environment from which people can begin their virtual reality experience, reported the news portal socialmediatoday.com on Wednesday.

The launch of beta testing for Horizon is another indicator of the growing momentum of virtual reality.

Facebook recently acquired Sanzaru Games, the developer behind the best virtual reality (VR) game of 2019 titled "Asgard & # 39; s Wratha for an undisclosed sum."

In addition, Facebook in November last year acquired Beat Games, the developer of the popular Virtual Reality rhythm game called Beat Saber. Beat Games became part of the Facebook virtual reality game group Oculus Studios.

At its sixth Oculus Connect conference in September, Facebook shared its vision of virtual reality and plans to build the future of computing with the people at the center with new updates for Quest VR headsets.

