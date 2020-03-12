F1 cancels season opener round at Australian GP after coronavirus case

The 2020 season opener will not continue in Melbourne this weekend after a McLaren team member has been diagnosed with COVID-19







Formula 1 will not race at the Australian GP with the sport's season opener round canceled after a McLaren team member contracts coronavirus.

Formal confirmation came in a joint statement from the FIA, F1 and the Australian GP Corporation on Friday morning in Melbourne.

As McLaren had already pulled out of the event on Thursday night, a majority vote among the remaining nine teams resulted in the cancellation of F1 activities at Albert Park.

"Following confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team tested positive for COVID-19 and the team's decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, the FIA ​​and Formula 1 called a meeting of the other nine team directors on Thursday for the night,quot;. The statement read.

"Those discussions concluded with a majority opinion of the teams that the race should not go ahead. The FIA ​​and Formula 1, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) have made the decision that all activity in Formula 1 for the Australian Grand Prix is ​​canceled. "

Track action at the start of the 2020 season was due to start on Friday, but Australia now becomes the second early-season F1 event to fail to advance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese GP, which was scheduled to be the fourth round of the season in mid-April, was also postponed indefinitely last month.

The Bahrain GP is scheduled for next week, and the desert venue will already be held behind closed doors. The inaugural Vietnam GP in Hanoi is scheduled for a fortnight later.

"We appreciate that this is very disappointing news for the thousands of fans who will be attending the race and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and a new announcement will be communicated in due course," reads the F1 joint statement- FIA-Australian GP.

"All parties took into consideration the tremendous efforts of AGPC, Motorsport Australia, staff and volunteers to organize the inaugural round of the FIA ​​2020 Formula One World Championship in Melbourne, however, they concluded that the safety of all members of the Formula 1 family and the broader community, as well as fair competition, have priority. "