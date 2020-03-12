F1 2020: key teammate battles that could shape the season

%MINIFYHTML7f069ff16428a6ae44f88469fbbca1aa11% %MINIFYHTML7f069ff16428a6ae44f88469fbbca1aa12%

Can Bottas finally beat Hamilton? Will Vettel regain Leclerc's superiority? What about Max vs Albon, Ricciardo vs Ocon and midfield? Mark Hughes of Sky F1 analyze perspectives within the team









Although there are only two driver lineups changed from last year: Ricciardo / Ocon at Renault and Russell / Latifi at Williams, there are some interesting dynamics among teammates, some of which will shape the season, others that could be a race. . -definition.

Each of the top three teams has a driver with an apparently impossible challenge against his teammate. But how feasible is it for Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, or Alex Albon to confuse those expectations?

Can Bottas equal Hamilton in Mercedes?

Last year at Mercedes, Bottas had a quick start to the season that surprised Lewis Hamilton. After four races they were in two wins per race, with Bottas ahead in qualifying. It took him to Montreal in June for Hamilton to start decisively overtaking him in the races, although even by the end they were in pole position, at five each.

It was by far the strongest challenge the Finn had faced the man about to rewrite the log books. Bottas continues to work on himself to find improvements to his game and is meticulous in this quest. His biggest challenge is trying to match Hamilton's often extraordinary combination of race pace and tire usage.

Although Hamilton is a force of nature, he has historically been at his most vulnerable point at the start of a season. All Bottas can do is make sure it gets going and squeezes every ounce of its own potential. But the rest is not in your hands.

Vettel vs Leclerc: round 2

That Vettel, four-time world champion, is the underdog in the Ferrari showdown is telling. Charles Leclerc last season gradually established himself as the team's number one, something that seemed symbolically confirmed after beating Monza after an internal disagreement over qualifying events.

"Everything is forgiven," said team boss Mattia Binotto after Leclerc's impressive victory. Vettel, after a disastrous career riddled with mistakes, looked like yesterday's man at the time. However, a fight immediately began.

His performances in Singapore and Suzuka took Leclerc by surprise, particularly his return on Suzuka's pole. The controversy over their collision in Brazil only underscored the fact that Vettel was giving away virtually nothing to Leclerc in the latter part of the season.

As the youngest driver, with the team's apparent backing, history suggests that Leclerc will ultimately prevail. But Vettel should not be ruled out in this contest.

Approaching Verstappen key to Albon's future

Entering his second season, Alex Albon will face off against a phenomenal talent unique in a generation, Max Verstappen, with five seasons of experience behind him.

Realistically, Albon is not going to come out on top. But with Verstappen as the best barometer, Albon has to prove that he can keep it in sight regularly and, in the process, become part of the team championship challenge.

Red Bull is notoriously relentless with poor performance, but not beating Verstappen would not knock Albon down. It is the margin by which he is behind that will be crucial.

Ricciardo vs Ocon, the choice of midfield battles

Outside of the top three teams, the most intriguing contest is that of Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon at Renault.

Ricciardo's stature is still that of an absolute F1 elite, but at 30 he is running low if he wants to translate that reputation into achievement. He absolutely must prevail over Ocon if he wants to maintain that position and remain an attractive prospect for one of the best teams. But Ocon, who returns after a year on the sidelines, watching and learning from Hamilton in Mercedes, is super fast, super tough and extremely combative.

This will be absolutely fascinating and potentially controversial.

Elsewhere on the grid: Lando Norris / Carlos Sainz in their second year together at McLaren. The highly polished Sainz was the unofficial champion of & # 39; Class B & # 39; last year, rookie Norris not so consistent. With its data banks now much more crowded, Norris will be a formidable threat.

Although Sergio Pérez is expected to remain the main driver for Racing Point, Lance Stroll needs to justify his place on the team as he moves towards his future Aston Martin, regardless of whether it is owned by his father.

He has it inside him to do that and the infallibly competitive Pérez will form the perfect barometer.

Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly, both on the rebound from Red Bull, are capable of formidable performances. But which of them can best connect you in AlphaTauri during the season is not a fact.

Realistically, Antonio Giovinazzi's future in F1 depends on his prevailing over Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa-Romeo. Easier said than done.

George Russell's stature as a potential star would be severely dented if he couldn't dominate rookie Nicholas Latifi at Williams.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen enter their fourth season together as Haas' teammates, even without a definitive order established between them and neither is willing to yield to each other.

The teammate matches this year may be relatively static, but the form within them remains volatile.