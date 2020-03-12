ExoMars' mission was delayed until 2022, and the coronavirus played a role – BGR

The launch of the ExoMars mission has been delayed from 2020 to 2022 for proving coronavirus issues and concerns.

The mission, which is being carried out by the European Space Agency in association with Russia's Roscosmos, had been scheduled for a launch this summer.

NASA's Mars 2020 mission is still scheduled, at least for now.

The ExoMars mission to launch this year has been delayed until 2022 due to the need for additional testing and the fear that the coronavirus pandemic will prevent necessary personnel from being able to travel freely. The decision was announced by the European Space Agency, which has partnered with Russia's Roscosmos for the mission.

Mission readiness is very close to completion, but tests of the parachutes that will ensure a smooth landing on the Martian surface revealed the need for further adjustments. With the timeline so short and the impending coronavirus pandemic making matters even more complicated, the team has made the difficult decision to delay the mission until 2022.

The ExoMars mission was slated to launch this summer, so a total delay of two years may sound drastic, but it's all due to the nature of the planetary orbits. The ExoMars mission would likely be ready to launch well before 2022, but Earth and Mars are only in the correct positions every 26 months or so. The window for launching the missions to Mars opens during that time and once it is closed there is nothing to do but wait.

The ESA press release says in part:

ESA and Roscosmos chiefs Jan Wörner and Dmitry Rogozin agreed that more testing is needed for the spacecraft with the final hardware and software. Furthermore, the parties had to recognize that the final phase of ExoMars activities is compromised by the general worsening of the epidemiological situation in European countries.

"We have made a difficult but well-considered decision to postpone the launch to 2022," Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said in a statement. "It is driven primarily by the need to maximize the robustness of all ExoMars systems, as well as by force majeure circumstances related to the exacerbation of the epidemiological situation in Europe, which left our experts with virtually no opportunity to travel to industries associated. I am sure that the steps that we and our European colleagues are taking to guarantee the success of the mission will be justified and will undoubtedly bring exclusively positive results for the implementation of the mission. ”

NASA's Mars 2020 mission is still slated to launch this summer, at least for now. NASA is already dealing with its own concerns about the coronavirus in the United States, but as of now, the mission is still scheduled. If for any reason the agency had to delay the mission, NASA is likely also considering a launch date for 2022.

Image Source: ESA