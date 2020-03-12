Exclusive: Madhuri Dixit Nene to star in Dharmatic's upcoming web show

Madhuri Dixit Nene is arguably one of Bollywood's most talented actresses. The diva has remained relevant for more than two decades and still has a large following. Madhuri not only looks glamorous and delivers powerful performances with ease, but the actress' dance moves are something all fans long to see on screen.

Our sources informed us that Madhuri will soon begin filming for Dharma Productions' new web company Dharmatic program, which will be run by four different directors. The show will be the story of an actress who immerses herself in show business at a tender age. Sources also claim that there will be a great similarity between her character and the life of the legendary actress Sridevi. We can't wait to see this on screen, how about you?