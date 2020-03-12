Ex 1501 Ent. Rapper Haroldlujah Slams Label: "It was like signing with the devil!"

Haroldlujah, a rapper who previously signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment, the home of Megan Thee Stallion, opened up about his time signed with Carl Crawford, comparing it to "signing with the devil."

"The same shit Megan went through, I was going through," she told Complex. "[Crawford] was really into some thug stuff." He adds: "He didn't give me anything."

After a period of gentle settlement, he says that Crawford changed.

"You don't expect your CEO to be angry about a personal situation and that affects business," said Haroldlujah. "Based on that, he was not promoting me.

Another rapper, HardyBoy Pigg, agrees:

"I've been hearing about a sit-in for three years. There has never been a sit-in. Mine is, give me my release papers and we can move on. I stopped my contract."

The outlet spoke to several artists on the label who seem to share the alleged same story: Crawford stiffens about personal issues and cuts his budget, refuses to promote them, and demands their cash despite not lifting a finger to market them.