Ex 1501 Ent. Rapper Haroldlujah Slams Label: "It was like signing with the devil!"

Haroldlujah, a rapper who previously signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment, the home of Megan Thee Stallion, opened up about his time signed with Carl Crawford, comparing it to "signing with the devil."

"The same shit Megan went through, I was going through," she told Complex. "[Crawford] was really into some thug stuff." He adds: "He didn't give me anything."

After a period of gentle settlement, he says that Crawford changed.

