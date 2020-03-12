Everything you need to see in excess this weekend: March 14-15

Something tells us that there will be a lot of Hulu and hibernating this weekend.
With concerns about the coronavirus continuing to cause the cancellation and / or postponement of major events, the suspension of the NBA season, and the production of projects around the world to close, medical professionals urge the public to practice distancing. social and avoid any Spaces with large crowds. And in times of anxiety or uncertainty, there is an activity that tends to provide comfort to many: compulsive gazing.
Every week, we highlight all the TV shows (scripts and reality, old and new) and movies you should plan to watch when you need to take a break to continue updating your feeds for the latest COVID-19 updates.
Since The Bachelor season you won't be disappointed (and Peter Webermom's) Star GirlThe highly anticipated movie debut for his Fast & Furious franchise fix in the wake of the delayed release of the next movie, this is all we recommend you to watch compulsively this weekend, March 14-15.
If you want the season of Chlorox Peter Weber from The Bachelor Out of your brain: Listen, Peter knows, Chris Harrison knows, ABC knows, Barb Weber Sure as hell knows and we know that the pilot's trip was not as expected. We were waiting for Ben Higgins 2.0 and we got a Juan Pablo Galavis-lite. Definitely not intentionally malicious, but definitely buggy.
So why not cleanse your palate after your end of a good season watching a season that had a very, very similar ending (Bachelor realizes he proposed to the wrong woman, decides to pursue second place) but Was it handled in a much better way? Jason MesnickThe season is actually the only one available to stream, so it's basically destiny! And spoiler alert (10 years have passed, whatever, get over it): You'll get a happy ending, since Jason is still happily married to Molly Malaney. (Where to watch: Netflix)
Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock
If you've waited 20 years for your favorite novel to come to life: After its launch in 2000, Jerry Spinellinovel for young adults Star Girl it became one of the best-selling books of the year, with the history of the non-conformity award winners and Stargirl becoming a beloved literary character.
Two decades later, Stargirl is finally a living, breathing, singing character, with America has talent winner Grace VanderWaal taking the lead role. As any fan of a beloved book knows, there are really only two ways to do it: either you love the adaptation or you condemn it for ruining one of the pillars of your childhood. Why don't you spend your weekend discovering? (What to see: Disney +)
If you are distressed F9 Delaying more than a year due to coronavirus: While we are rational humans and understand WHY the ninth film in the Fast and Furious The franchise launch ran from May 22 to April 20, 2021, it doesn't mean it doesn't irrationally bother us. Humans, we have crowds!
To ease the pain, we are planning to watch at least some of the movies above while enjoying Crowns Dom and Family. (Where to look: fast Five is available on HBO GO while The fast and the furious, 2 fast 2 furious, The fate of the furious and several others are available through Hulu with certain plugins)
If you are still crying for your wilted flower crown for the postponement of Coachella: Just look Beyoncé& # 39; s Homecoming documentary and console yourself knowing that no Coachella performance you were going to see would be as good as that. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you need your Teen Dramz But Love Murder Too solution: Oh my god, it's another season, another murder for the students at Las Encinas when season three of Elite drops. In case you haven't tried the first two seasons of Spanish teen soap, it's basically Gossip Girl with a murder mystery twist. Class war, smoking threesomes and school uniforms, what more could you need? And the trailer for the new season reveals the death of one of the main characters, proving that no one is safe / people should probably change schools permanently. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you have dreamed of having Chip and Joanna Gaines in your house: Keep dreaming of a renovation full of naval touches and elegant touches from the farm, but can we offer the episode In The Room of the beloved couple as a consolation prize to get excited? First Fixer Upper Stars invited Jason Kennedy to Waco, Texas for the latest episode of E! In the room To be honest about ending his successful HGTV series, his relationship, his family, and his highly anticipated Magnolia Network. And after watching the episode, we have to say this to Chip and Joanna: adopt us, please! (Where to look: on demand)
If you want to look at Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan and Miles Teller and forget about your worries for 90 easy and windy minutes: That awkward moment when you hear yourself sigh out loud because you remember that trio of men is in That awkward moment, a romantic comedy, together and you have the ability to watch it right now. (Where to look: on demand)
If you want to be an active participant on Twitter television: Come on Sunday night, your Twitter timeline will be filled with lots of shots about WestworldAs HBO's fantasy hit returns for its third season that night. If you want to avoid FOMO, you can spend the next two days catching up on the first two seasons. PSA: You will probably be confused for about 90 percent of the experience. (Where to watch: HBO GO or Hulu)
