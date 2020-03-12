Everything Apple has done so far to combat the coronavirus pandemic – BGR

The coronavirus continues to spread around the world as W.H.O. now he calls it a global pandemic.

The coronavirus has impacted Apple's business in many ways, including a slowdown in iPhone sales and the cancellation of an upcoming special event in March in which Apple was to introduce the iPhone 9, new iPad Pro models, and more.

WWDC is still slated for June, but Apple may cancel the event if the coronavirus continues to spread in the coming weeks.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, it almost seems like we are on the verge of a true global panic. In addition to consumers engaging in items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper, any number of large conferences and other events that generally appeal to large groups of people have been canceled. In addition to tech conferences and exhibitions like MWC and Google's I / O cancellation, we've even seen some cities like Boston and Chicago cancel their iconic St. Patrick's Day parades.

In light of the above, it wouldn't be surprising to see Apple cancel WWDC this year. However, in the meantime, Apple has been impacted by the coronavirus in many other ways.

%MINIFYHTML2ee51bf710ef54fc9cc94993ee2d194411% %MINIFYHTML2ee51bf710ef54fc9cc94993ee2d194412%

First, Apple has seen how its business is affected on several fronts. In addition to Apple's manufacturing partners operating at less than full capacity, many of Apple's retail stores in China closed for weeks last month. Along with the fact that many people in China are actively avoiding public spaces, except when necessary, a report last week reported that iPhone shipments to China last month were at 494,000 units, a decrease of 55% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In turn, Apple told investors last month that its revenue guidance for the March quarter would be decidedly lower than initially imagined.

Apple's press release on the matter read as follows:

Our quarterly guide issued on January 28, 2020 reflected the best information available at the time, as well as our best estimates of the rate of return to work after the end of the extended Chinese New Year holiday on February 10. Work is beginning to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. As a result, we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter due to two main factors. The first is that the global supply of iPhone will be temporarily limited. While our partner iPhone manufacturing sites are located outside of Hubei province, and while all of these facilities have been reopened, they are increasing more slowly than we anticipated.

In a related note, some Apple retail stores have indicated that replacement parts, with displays and camera modules as two main examples, have been in short supply in recent weeks. Consequently, Apple began informing some retail stores that replacement units for heavily damaged phones could take up to four weeks.

Regarding Apple retail stores in the United States specifically, a new report from AppleInsider It conveys that Apple is limiting seats in many of its stores:

Now you won't be able to laze around much in Apple's retail stores, as the new measures include halving customer seats. The company also advised its employees to keep a distance of at least one meter (3 feet) from each other, as well as from customers …

As for Apple employees, a worker in Cork, Ireland recently tested positive for coronavirus, and Apple issued the following statement on the matter yesterday:

One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have Covid-19. We are closely coordinating with local health authorities who consider that the risk to others is low and that the individual remains in isolation. As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation. We continue to regularly clean all of our offices and shops and will take all necessary precautions in accordance with the guidance of the health authorities.

This week, Apple told employees that they are allowed to take unlimited sick leave if they have coronavirus symptoms. Plus, even symptom-free Apple employees can now work from home if they can do their daily tasks remotely.

Meanwhile, Apple closed all of its retail stores in Italy today as the entire country remains in quarantine. As of now, there is no timeline for when they might reopen.

The coronavirus may not end up seeing Apple cancel WWDC, but there are reports that it caused Apple to cancel an event planned for March in which it was ready to unveil a range of new products, including a new iPhone 9 (as a successor to the iPhone SE), renewed models of iPad Pro, Powerbeats 4 and a new Apple TV.

Altogether, the hysteria surrounding the coronavirus seems to be spreading, although many people think that panic is a bit of a stretch. Anyway, WWDC is still three months away, so we don't expect Apple to make an official decision to cancel it any time soon, although an announcement on the subject in April wouldn't be as surprising if the number of cases in The United States continues to grow.

Image Source: Tony Avelar / AP / Shutterstock