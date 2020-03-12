Eva Marcille impresses fans with a photo featuring Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore – see the amazing look of the ladies

Eva Marcille shared a beautiful photo on her social media account with Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. The three ladies look amazing, as you will see in the photo below.

Eva's post includes another photo with more juicy ladies, and you should check out the two photos below to see why fans are in awe.

Apart from this, Eva told her fans the other day that she recently had the time of her life with a friend, and she told people that it should be illegal to have so much fun.

Her fans were happy to know that she is in a good mood during these stressful times.

Anyway, here is Eva's recent post she shared on her social media account.

& # 39; To all the ladies of the place with style and grace … I couldn't be happier for Waka and Tammy … Congratulations on your new show #WhatTheFlaka on @wetv thanks @ 4evervaughn for always being attentive🌻 "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka "Premieres Thursday, March 12 at 10 pm ET / PT on WE tv ", Eva subtitled her post.

People jumped into the comments to praise these women as if there was no tomorrow.

Someone exclaimed: Dios God! You look amazing!! I can't even tell you that she recently gave birth! "And another follower said:" Yes, Miss Eva, you are serving and distributing it. "

A follower said, "All cute! No one has gone to tell him, but I'll say it … I love Kandi but she looks great! Why don't you tell her though lol?

Someone else wrote: "I love to see you all, just missing @ cynthiabailey10!" I also like you to be friends with @thekenyamoore. "

One commenter said, "@evamarcille I'm the one who called and read Nene when you were at WWHL with Tyra … Giiiirrrrl I love you for you and @thekenyamoore are shadowless friends."

Another follower posted this: "@evamarcille I should be one of all his friends on the show because he needs a good read from the Baptist church."

What do you think about the friendship between these RHOA ladies?



