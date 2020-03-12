Europe's stock markets are affected by Trump's travel ban

Europe is sinking, worsening a global depression.

European stocks plummeted Thursday morning, as investors digested the consequences of President Trump's 30-day travel ban on European visitors to the United States.

London led the drop as shares fell more than 6 percent before rebounding slightly. The opening followed a broad drop in Asian stocks.

Futures markets also pointed to dire openings for Wall Street and European stocks.

The declines were due in part to a sharp drop on Wall Street on Wednesday, but worsened considerably during Asian trading after a series of late news from the United States. President Trump said Wednesday night that the United States would prevent most Europeans outside of Britain from traveling to the country for 30 days in an effort to curb the spread. The State Department advised Americans to reconsider all international travel. An assistant in the United States Senate tested positive. The National Basketball Association suspended its season after a player tested positive.

With global growth at stake, investors have been looking for world leaders to step in to sustain economic changes. On Wednesday, Trump said he would grant financial aid to sick workers and ask Congress for more. Britain has said it would spend more than $ 30 billion. Central banks are lowering interest rates.