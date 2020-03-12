Europe's stock markets are affected by Trump's travel ban

Europe is sinking, worsening a global depression.
European stocks plummeted Thursday morning, as investors digested the consequences of President Trump's 30-day travel ban on European visitors to the United States.
London led the drop as shares fell more than 6 percent before rebounding slightly. The opening followed a broad drop in Asian stocks.
Futures markets also pointed to dire openings for Wall Street and European stocks.
The declines were due in part to a sharp drop on Wall Street on Wednesday, but worsened considerably during Asian trading after a series of late news from the United States. President Trump said Wednesday night that the United States would prevent most Europeans outside of Britain from traveling to the country for 30 days in an effort to curb the spread. The State Department advised Americans to reconsider all international travel. An assistant in the United States Senate tested positive. The National Basketball Association suspended its season after a player tested positive.
With global growth at stake, investors have been looking for world leaders to step in to sustain economic changes. On Wednesday, Trump said he would grant financial aid to sick workers and ask Congress for more. Britain has said it would spend more than $ 30 billion. Central banks are lowering interest rates.
So far, for investors, it has not been enough.
Prices of US Treasury bonds. UU. A 10-year-old traditional safe haven for investors rose in Asian trading on Thursday, helping to keep yields close to record lows.
Oil prices fell more than 5 percent, rocked by a clash between Saudi Arabia and Russia from overproduction and fear that the world simply does not need as much fuel as before.
In Europe, London's FTSE 100 Index was approximately 5 percent lower, picking up some lost ground from previous operations.
In Frankfurt, Germany's DAX index was down 5 percent earlier. France's CAC 40 index was down 4.5 percent previously.
Among Asian equity markets in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index ended 4.4 percent lower. Australia's S & P / ASX 200 index fell 7.4 percent, despite the government's promise to help the economy.
South Korea's Kospi index fell 3.9 percent. Regulators briefly suspended operations in Seoul on Wednesday, after the index fell more than 5 percent. The intervention, which lasted five minutes, came a day after regulators set new limitations on short selling.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 3.7 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.5 percent.
Investors ignore the stimulus in Australia, causing stocks to fall again.
Australian stocks fell more than 7 percent on Thursday, the worst slide since the 2008 financial crisis, as the government's unveiling of a multi-billion-dollar stimulus package did little to allay investor concerns about the mounting consequences. economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
The free market crash in Australia came as governments around the world increasingly stagnate in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, including an announcement by President Trump on Wednesday that he was banning most travel. to the United States from Europe for 30 years. days.
Shares fell 7.4 percent in Sydney on Thursday, after a 7.3 percent decline three days earlier. The Australian market has now fallen by more than 25 percent since mid-February.
The sale came even as the Australian government announced that it was injecting more than $ 11 billion into the economy to mitigate the impact of the virus and prevent a potential acute economic slowdown.
The stimulus package will include payments of up to $ 16,000 for small and medium-sized businesses to help cover employee wages, as well as tax incentives for large companies to invest in equipment and other assets. Additionally, millions of households already receiving government assistance will be eligible for a payment of nearly $ 500.
Australia has not been as affected by the virus as other countries, reporting 128 cases so far. But the government warned that the cost of health and economic activity in the country could worsen much more, and said it expected the stimulus to generate a rapid burst of money in the economy, boosting employment.
"It is a health crisis, but it is a health crisis with very significant economic impacts," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in announcing the stimulus, which is worth A $ 17.6 billion, or about 1 percent of the gross domestic product of the country. "We are doing the heavy lifting when it comes to the difficult months ahead."
The announcement of the emergency spending came a day after Britain said it would inject $ 38 billion into its economy to ease the effects of the outbreak, and the Bank of England announced a cut in interest rates.
The mass sale highlights fears that Washington's response may not be enough.
Shares plummeted on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling in a bear market, in a drop reflecting investor fear that Washington may not assemble a response to the economic crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus.
A bear market begins when stocks have fallen 20 percent from their high. Although a somewhat arbitrary threshold, in the financial markets the designation recognizes what many investors surely feel: that fear-based trading in the stock market may not end soon.
The last time stocks in the United States were in a bear market was during the height of the financial crisis, more than a decade ago.
The S,amp;P 500 fell nearly 5 percent on Wednesday, while the Dow fell nearly 6 percent. Since its February high, the S,amp;P 500 is down 19 percent, while the Dow is down 20 percent.
Shares soared this week as investors vacillated between the threat the coronavirus poses to the global economy and hopes that governments around the world will unveil a series of measures to help companies. On Wednesday, officials from the World Health Organization officially designated the spread of the coronavirus as a global pandemic.
President Trump has signaled he would consider ways to stimulate the economy, and lawmakers and administration officials spent Wednesday describing his possible steps. Options include reducing payroll taxes and extending the US tax filing deadline of April 15. But so far, the White House has not announced any specific measures, and most experts say that a reduction in the payroll tax is not an effective way to combat the problems facing the economy.
"What we have seen in the last 36 hours is the hope of something from the perspective of fiscal policy and then the feeling that it is not going to come, or is not planned, so I think that is the disappointment at the moment,quot; William Delwiche said. , an investment strategist at Baird, a Milwaukee-based investment banking and money management firm.
The virus is unlikely to prove fatal to the vast majority of people who contract it, offering little comfort to financial markets. Rather, the concern is that efforts to contain the spread of the disease caused by the virus are likely to diminish the global economy and corporate profits.
Chinese hackers exploit fears of viruses.
Criminals and hackers in nation states are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak to commit fraud and steal confidential data.
In the past two weeks, two well-known Chinese state hacking groups have been pestering employees of large telecommunications companies and government agencies in Asia to download false documents that purport to contain critical information about the coronavirus, three cybersecurity companies said.
Two California companies, CrowdStrike and FireEye, and Israeli company Check Point confirmed this week that Chinese groups were sending malware-laden coronavirus-themed documents. For now, violations have focused on targets in Vietnam, Mongolia, and the Philippines.
FireEye reported that Russian hackers have been using legitimate coronavirus update documents to attack entities in Ukraine, and hackers from North Korea have used coronavirus information as bait to attack a South Korean non-governmental organization.
Security researchers fear that the campaigns are an early warning of cyber attacks that could affect the United States. "We are seeing cybercriminals and Chinese groups jump on the coronavirus," said Adam Meyers, head of threat intelligence at CrowdStrike. "People need to be aware of what's coming."
Criminals have also been using coronavirus maps to entice people to download hacking tools that can be used for everything from stealing usernames and passwords to downloading ransomware. They have been submitting what appears to be an interactive Johns Hopkins University coronavirus infection map to entice victims to click.
For now, the attacks have been largely confined to Asia, Meyers said, but American victims are vulnerable. He said that with global fears that the coronavirus will increase, the virus will undoubtedly be used for "big game,quot;, taking advantage of the fact that employees of large companies demand higher payments.
European nations present emergency aid plans.
Governments across Europe have announced emergency spending plans to support businesses facing lost income and people who have lost income due to the outbreak.
Brittany: The nation's new budget, released Wednesday, includes a £ 30 billion (about $ 39 billion) fiscal stimulus plan, which includes tax breaks for businesses, additional money for the National Health Service and a more generous sick pay.
Italy: The government is spending 25 billion euros ($ 28 billion) to help businesses and individuals, which could include broader unemployment benefits and help for parents forced to take time off from work. Details are expected on Friday.
Spain: The nation's economic measures are expected to be announced Thursday, including support for tourism and transportation and for families caring for children not attending school.
Germany: The government announced a spending program of 12.4 billion euros ($ 14 billion) and will expand subsidies to avoid layoffs; Infrastructure spending will increase, and government banks will lend to small businesses that face declining sales in the short term.
France: Businesses affected by the outbreak have been offered financing to pay partial unemployment benefits, as well as reduced credit conditions. Suppliers will not be penalized for breach of government contracts.
Mortgage refinance applications increase as interest rates drop.
Consumers baffled by the upheaval caused by the coronavirus on Wall Street may focus on one bright spot, at least: the drop in mortgage rates.
The rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped to around 3.74 percent, and the Mortgage Bankers Association He said Wednesday that refinancing requests increased 79 percent last week.
The index tracking refinance activity rose to its highest level since 2009, the worst of the financial crisis, and there has been an almost equally robust increase in applications for new mortgages.
If interest rates remain low, the association said it expected refinance activity to exceed last year's levels by 37 percent.
The best refinance offers may not be those found on lender websites or on so-called mortgage lead generation websites run by companies like Bankrate, Lendingtree, and Zillow.
"Very rarely does a borrower get the rate advertised on an aggregator website," said Rick Sharga, founder of mortgage and real estate consulting firm CJ Patrick. "What we are hearing is that some companies are cutting themselves out of the market to slow down the flow of leads, especially people who just buy fares."
Even the The Wells Fargo website listed the current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance at 4.25 percent, well above the rate quoted by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Walter Schmidt, manager of FHN Financial's mortgage strategy group, said that the published rates were probably higher than in reality, and that he had heard that good clients got better rates by dealing directly with banks that underwritten their existing mortgages. .
This is what is happening most.
-
Actor Tom Hanks said that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the coronavirus. The 63-year-old Academy Award-winning actor is in Australia, where he will shoot a movie about the life of Elvis Presley.
The reports were contributed by Alexandra Stevenson, Isabella Kwai, Keith Bradsher, Nicole Perlroth, Matthew Goldstein, Geneva Abdul and Carlos Tejada.